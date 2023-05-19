The Super Comfy Spanx Bra That Jennifer Garner Wears Made Me Throw Away My Other Bras

Welcome to The A-List, where we review the products your favorite celebrities wear and use that we actually really love, too.

For most of my adult life, I felt perpetually annoyed by wearing a bra. Uncomfortable underwire and prone-to-falling straps caused me to constantly tug at and adjust my bra — until I found this game changer.

Thanks to my job as a shopping reporter, I’ve discovered some great gems while covering celebrity fashion. Case in point: The Spanx Bra-llelujah bra that Jennifer Garner is a passionate fan of. “You guys have no idea how many friends I've turned on to the Bra-llelujah,” she said at a Spanx event. Kylie Jenner, Kristen Bell, Rachel Bilson, Chrishell Stause, and Jessica Alba have also worn the bra on and off of the red carpet.

The supportive and smoothing undergarment has several special features that make it far more comfortable than others. And now that I’ve worn it every day for five years, I can’t wear any other bra.

Buy It! Spanx Bra-llelujah Lightly Lined Full Coverage Bra, $68; spanx.com; amazon.com; nordstrom.com

At a first glance, this may seem like your average bra, but upon closer inspection, you’ll notice a few distinct design features. Unlike most, which come with adjustable straps and several hook and eye closures at various lengths, this one is not adjustable because it features stretchy hosiery for the bodice and straps.

Just like a pair of panty hose, the waistband and straps stretch and extend to your unique size and shape, preventing tightness and digging. And as someone with a short torso who struggles with straps that are often too long and loose, this unique style perfectly hugs my chest and shoulders. There’s never been too much slack and the straps always stay in place. Plus, I’ve never once been left with lines or redness around my bust while wearing the Bra-llelujah.

The bra comes with thicker straps and a wide band that provide some gentle shaping, making everything look smooth under shirts. It also offers a handy front closure that just makes sense. No one wants to fuss with a closure in the back or have to put their bra on backwards and then awkwardly whirl it around their body to get it on properly.

Fans of bralettes may be skeptical of this underwire style, but let me assure you that this does not feel like other bras that dig and poke. The bra’s super stretchy material ensures that its cup and underwire lays comfortably on top of your chest to gently lift and support.

Plus, there’s no boning in this style, unlike most bras, which feature hard, rigid boning in the side seam. And if that still sounds like a little too much structure, you can opt for the lightly lined wireless Bra-llelujah or the lightly lined Bra-llelujah bralette.

The band’s soft knit material and the cup’s silky fabric is also worth praising. Both feel buttery smooth on my skin. Even the lace Bra-llelujah feels comfortable thanks to its ingenious use of printed lace, which offers the pretty and sexy look of fabric without the itch or irritation.

PEOPLE editors love it too. It’s one of PEOPLE Tested’s best bras of 2023, and it was crowned the best smoothing bra overall.

The comfy piece comes in a variety of colors, including basics like navy and black, along with pretty pastels. It’s offered in waistband sizes ranging from 32 to 40 and cups A to DD. And if you’re interested in some of the features of this bra — like its stretchy bodice and straps — you can get those same elements in a variety of similar styles through Spanx’s Bra-llelujah! Collection, which boasts 12 designs, including a nursing-friendly style.

With all of these clever features, it’s no surprise that the innovative bra has been a hit with the A-List crowd for years now. Trust me, once you try this Spanx bra, you’ll never want to go back to another style again.

Jessica Leigh Mattern is an Amazon commerce editorial director at PEOPLE.com who occasionally receives products to review and writes about her personal favorites.

