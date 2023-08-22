Lifestyle Fashion Oprah and I Are Fans of This Cozy Spanx Loungewear Set, Which Now Comes in Fresh Fall Colors She once said wearing it “feels like a hug” By Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer is a senior commerce writer for PEOPLE with over five years’ experience in the digital media industry. She covers the latest celebrity style, pop culture fashion moments, and can’t-miss sales on fashion, beauty, and home products. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 22, 2023 11:00PM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Reese Herrington If I had to choose one outfit from my closet to wear for the rest of my life, the decision would be easy — the Spanx AirEssentials loungewear set. That might sound dramatic, but once the temperatures dip, I tend to wear the Spanx wide-leg sweatpants and half-zip sweatshirt daily anyway. I own the ridiculously comfy combo in army green, but the brand just dropped two new colors, so I’m adding another set to my lineup in preparation for fall. The best-selling Spanx pants and pullover are now available in two warm hues that scream “autumn”: rich burgundy and burnt orange. Spanx AirEssentials Half Zip in Spice, $128 Spanx Buy on Spanx $126 Spanx AirEssentials Wide-Leg Pant in Spice, $138 Spanx Buy on Spanx $138 I’m not exaggerating when I say this Spanx loungewear set is by far the coziest thing I’ve ever owned. The light-as-air fabric is luxuriously soft and the high-waisted, wide-leg fit couldn’t be more comfortable. You know that feeling when you shave your legs, lather them in lotion, and slip into fresh sheets? Wearing these pants feels like that. Don’t just take my word for it: Even Oprah Winfrey once described the AirEssentials collection as the “softest material” she has felt for sweats and claimed that wearing it “feels like a hug.” This exact loungewear set made her exclusive List of Favorite Things last year, when she deemed it her “new leisure set” and said the fabric is “like buttah!” Spanx AirEssentials Half Zip in Butterscotch, $128 Spanx Buy on Spanx $128 Spanx AirEssentials Wide-Leg Pant in Butterscotch, $138 Spanx Buy on Spanx $138 This ‘Very Soft and Comfortable’ Lounge Set Comes in 26 Colors — and It's on Sale for Just $31 Not only do I constantly lounge around my apartment in this Spanx lounge set, but I typically travel in it, too — and I always receive compliments. The sleek set makes me feel polished and stylish while walking through the airport, but still relaxed during long flights. I’ve worn it while flying home so many times, my brother even jokingly asked “Do you own anything else?” last time I landed. Although these Spanx pants and pullover aren’t exactly cheap, I promise you'll get your money’s worth with the amount of times you’ll wear them. Prepare for fall by investing in a Spanx loungewear set you’ll love wearing while making soup and watching football this season. Claire Harmeyer is a senior commerce writer for PEOPLE.com who's covered fashion, beauty, and celebrity style for over four years. She occasionally receives products to review and writes about her personal favorites. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Joanna Gaines Is Already Breaking Out This Fall Layering Staple, and You Should Too Jennifer Lopez, Gwyneth Paltrow, and More Celebs Are Wearing Baggy Jeans Right Now — These Lookalikes Start at $13 Jennifer Lopez Layered a $200 Linen Top Over Her Bikini — Where to Buy It, Plus Similar Styles Starting at Just $24