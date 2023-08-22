Oprah and I Are Fans of This Cozy Spanx Loungewear Set, Which Now Comes in Fresh Fall Colors

If I had to choose one outfit from my closet to wear for the rest of my life, the decision would be easy — the Spanx AirEssentials loungewear set.

That might sound dramatic, but once the temperatures dip, I tend to wear the Spanx wide-leg sweatpants and half-zip sweatshirt daily anyway. I own the ridiculously comfy combo in army green, but the brand just dropped two new colors, so I’m adding another set to my lineup in preparation for fall. The best-selling Spanx pants and pullover are now available in two warm hues that scream “autumn”: rich burgundy and burnt orange.

I’m not exaggerating when I say this Spanx loungewear set is by far the coziest thing I’ve ever owned. The light-as-air fabric is luxuriously soft and the high-waisted, wide-leg fit couldn’t be more comfortable. You know that feeling when you shave your legs, lather them in lotion, and slip into fresh sheets? Wearing these pants feels like that.



Don’t just take my word for it: Even Oprah Winfrey once described the AirEssentials collection as the “softest material” she has felt for sweats and claimed that wearing it “feels like a hug.” This exact loungewear set made her exclusive List of Favorite Things last year, when she deemed it her “new leisure set” and said the fabric is “like buttah!”

Not only do I constantly lounge around my apartment in this Spanx lounge set, but I typically travel in it, too — and I always receive compliments. The sleek set makes me feel polished and stylish while walking through the airport, but still relaxed during long flights. I’ve worn it while flying home so many times, my brother even jokingly asked “Do you own anything else?” last time I landed.

Although these Spanx pants and pullover aren’t exactly cheap, I promise you'll get your money’s worth with the amount of times you’ll wear them. Prepare for fall by investing in a Spanx loungewear set you’ll love wearing while making soup and watching football this season.

