Spanish Soccer President Luis Rubiales Refuses to Resign After Kissing Player on the Lips at World Cup

Luis Rubiales, the president of Spain’s soccer federation, said he will not resign following backlash after he kissed midfielder Jenni Hermoso following the World Cup final.

Rubiales, 45, announced his intent to remain in his role during an emergency general assembly of the federation on Friday, despite multiple reports that he would confirm his resignation.

Instead, Rubiales doubled down on his defense. According to the New York Times, the federation's president said he'd become a victim of "social assassination" and "false feminism" while addressing the incident on Friday.

What's more, Rubiales insisted that the kiss with Hermoso, 33, was "mutual and with the consent of" the player, the Associated Press reported.

Luis Rubiales, President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation celebrates after the team's World Cup victory. Alex Pantling - FIFA/FIFA via Getty

However, a report from the outlet immediately following the kiss said Hermoso was seen in an Instagram video telling teammates in the locker room that she "didn't like it" after Spain's World Cup victory.

According to the AP, Rubiales' address was met with applause and support from the assembly's audience, including the coaches for both the men's and women's national teams, Jorge Vilda and Luis de la Fuente.

He played down the World Cup kiss on Friday, saying, “The kiss was the same I could give one of my daughters," the AP reported.

Pressure for Rubiales to resign came from the Spanish government and the Spanish player's association.

Luis Rubiales, President of the Royal Spanish Federation. Catherine Ivill/Getty

“It is a form of sexual violence that women suffer on a daily basis, and which has been invisible so far, and which we should not normalize,” Irene Montero, the government’s equality minister, posted to X (formerly known as Twitter). Montero added: “Consent in the center. Only yes is yes.”

Since Rubiales' address, people have continued to call for his resignation, including Borja Iglesias, a player for the Spanish men's team who said he's boycotting.

"I have made the decision not to return to the National Team until things change and this type of act does not go unpunished," Iglesias wrote in a post on X.

Iglesias said he is "sad and disappointed" by the news and hopes for "a fairer, more humane and decent football," in his post.

Rubiales was also slammed on social media for a video showing him grabbing his crotch in celebration of the team’s win, just a couple seats away from Spain’s Queen Latizia and Princess Infanta Sofía, who is 16.

The Spanish soccer federation did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

