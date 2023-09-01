Spanish Soccer President’s Mother Released from Hospital Following Hunger Strike Over His Suspension

Public perception against Luis Rubiales has not shifted, despite his mom going on a three-day hunger to protest criticism against her son

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 1, 2023 01:30PM EDT
Embattled Soccer Presidentâs Mother Released From Hospital Following Hunger Strike, As Backlash Continues Over Unwanted Kiss
From left: Angeles Bejar and Luis Rubiales. Photo:

Alex Camara/Europa Press via Getty; Oscar J. Barroso / AFP7 via Getty

The mother of embattled Spanish soccer president Luis Rubiales has reportedly been released from the hospital after going on a brief hunger strike in protest of criticism against her son, who kissed a player on the women’s national team without consent after they won the World Cup last month.

Fans, global soccer executives and players from around the world have called for Rubiales, 46, to step down from his position as the Spanish soccer federation’s president.

Rubiales was suspended by FIFA for 90 days, the world’s top soccer organization announced earlier this week, leading to his mother’s decision to go on a multi-day hunger strike that resulted in her hospitalization but seemingly no shift in the public’s perception of her son.

Angeles Bejar began her hunger strike inside the Divina Pastora church in Motril, Spain on Monday. She was taken to the Santa Ana hospital three days into her protest, as a local priest who identified himself as Father Antonio told reporters that the 72-year-old woman was feeling "tired and stressed out" after days of not eating.

Bejar refused to speak to reporters after she was released from the hospital, CNN reported.

Her adult son has faced a growing amount of criticism around the world for his behavior following Spain’s 1-0 win over England to capture the country’s first Women’s World Cup last month.

The president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, poses for Europa Press, at the Meeting Place Auditorium on February 14, 2023, in Madrid, Spain.
Luis Rubiales.

Jesus Hellin/Europa Press via Getty

Rubiales was spotted in the crowd grabbing his crotch after the final whistle, mere seats away from Queen Letizia of Spain and 16-year-old Princess Infanta Sofía. Soon after, Rubiales made his way front and center to the women’s celebration and grabbed player Jenni Hermoso by her face and kissed her on the lips.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After the match, Hermoso was spotted telling her teammates she did not consent to the kiss. She later said in a statement on social media that “in no moment did I consent to the kiss that he gave me and in no moment did I try to pick up the president.”

"Simply put, I was not respected," Hermosa, 33, wrote. "I felt vulnerable and a victim of an impulse-driven, sexist, out of place act without any consent on my part."

Angeles Bejar, mother of Luis Rubiales, the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) attends to the media, August 29, 2023, In Motril, Granada, (Andalusia, Spain).Angeles Bejar, mother of Luis Rubiales, the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), locked in the church on hunger strike.
Angeles Bejar.

Alex Camara/Europa Press via Getty

Rubiales has since refused to step down from his role atop the country’s soccer federation, calling his critics “idiots,” inflaming the controversy even more.

"I've come under a lot of pressure,” he said during his speech to the country’s soccer federation, per ESPN, adding, “I'm going to fight until the end. I hope the law is followed, and that as there's no reason to [remove me], it won't happen.”

Weeks after winning the World Cup, players for the Spanish Women’s National Team said they’ll refuse to play for the team as long as Rubiales remains president.

Related Articles
Luis Rubiales, President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation looks on prior to the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Semi Final match between Spain and Sweden
Mother of Spanish Soccer's Luis Rubiales Hospitalized amid Hunger Strike Over His Suspension
the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales
Spanish Soccer President's Mom Locks Herself in a Church, Goes on Hunger Strike amid World Cup Kiss Controversy
Luis Rubiales, President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation looks on prior to the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Semi Final match between Spain and Sweden
Spanish Soccer President Luis Rubiales Refuses to Resign After Kissing Player on the Lips at World Cup
Luis Rubiales, President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation looks on prior to the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Semi Final match between Spain and Sweden
FIFA Suspends Spanish Soccer President Luis Rubiales After He Kisses Player on the Lips During World Cup
Luis Rubiales, President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation looks on prior to the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Semi Final match between Spain and Sweden
Spain’s Soccer President Criticized After Grabbing His Crotch, Kissing Player Post-World Cup: ‘Unacceptable’
Spain Makes History as the 2023 Womenâs World Cup Champions After a 1-0 Win Against England
Spain Makes History as the 2023 Women’s World Cup Champions After a 1-0 Win Against England
Queen Letizia of Spain poses with Spain's players after the FIFA Women's World Cup final match at Stadium Australia, Sydney
Queen Letizia and Princess Sofia of Spain Celebrate World Cup Win on the Field with Team: 'Champions!'
rince William, Prince of Wales during a visit to England's national football centre at St. George's Park to celebrate the 10th anniversary
Prince William Reacts to England's Finish in the Women's World Cup Finals
Lionel Messi #30 of Paris Saint-Germain with his eldest son Thiago after the player's children accompanied them for pre-match presentations before the Paris Saint-Germain V Clermont, French Ligue 1 regular season match at Parc des Princes on June 3, 2023, in Paris, France
Lionel Messi's Son Thiago, 10, Joins Inter Miami's Under-12 Youth Soccer Team
Queen Letizia of Spain attends the 13th Atlantida Mallorca Film Fest 2023 closing ceremony at the La Misericordia cultural center on July 30, 2023 in Palma de Mallorca, Spain; Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attends The King Power Royal Charity Polo Day at Billingbear Polo Club on July 10, 2019 in Wokingham, England
Queen Letizia of Spain to Attend World Cup Final in Australia — But Prince William Isn't Planning to Go
Vlatko Andonovski, Head Coach of USA, is seen during the warm up prior to the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023
USWNT Coach Vlatko Andonovski Resigns After Early World Cup Exit: 'It's Been the Honor of My Life'
Cedella Marley (C bottom) poses with Jamaica Women's football team 'Reggae Girlz' after the friendly football match Jamaica vs Panama at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica
Jamaica Women’s National Soccer Team Says Bob Marley’s Daughter Is Like ‘Our Fairy Godmother’
Rafael Nadal of Spain returns a ball during a training session during Day One of Mutua Madrid Open at La Caja Magica on April 28, 2022 in Madrid, Spain.
All About Rafael Nadal's Son
Lindsey Vonn Hits Back at Critic of USWNT Following Loss: âHow About Giving These Athletes Some Respectâ
Lindsey Vonn Hits Back at Critic of USWNT Following Loss: ‘How About Giving These Athletes Some Respect’
Megan Rapinoe to retire at end of 2023 season
Megan Rapinoe Announces Plans to Retire After 2023 Season: 'One Last Ride'
Megan Rapinoe of The United States reacts to missing her penalty in the shoot-out during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand
Megan Rapinoe Explains Her Laugh After Missing Penalty Kick in USWNT's World Cup Loss: 'Like a Sick Joke'