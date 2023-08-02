'Spamalot' Revival to Open on Broadway This Fall: 'We Need a Good Laugh'

King Arthur and the Knights Who Say 'Ni' are returning to Broadway.

On Wednesday, multiple outlets reported that a new production of Monty Python's Spamalot will soon play at the St. James Theatre in New York City beginning Oct. 31, with opening night scheduled for Nov. 16.

The musical — which describes itself as "lovingly ripped off from" the British comedy troupe's 1975 movie Monty Python and the Holy Grail — returns to Broadway some 14 years after the original show closed in 2009. The revival first held a limited run at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., from May 12 - 21 this year.

"I’m thrilled to see Spamalot back on Broadway,” Monty Python member Eric Idle, who wrote the lyrics and book for the production, told multiple outlets in a statement. “More than ever, it seems we need a good laugh and it's inspiring to see audiences still embracing this, the most happy of shows I have ever worked on."

"So put the News Cycle on Rinse Cycle, and take a couple of hours to relax with the Lady of the Lake, King Arthur, and the Knights Who Say Ni because we're not dead yet," Idle, 80, added in the statement.



Carlos Avila Gonzalez/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

Idle played a number of roles alongside the other five members of Monty Python in the original movie, an irreverent comedy based on the legends of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table. He later collaborated with John Du Prez on the stage production's music, leading to Spamalot's wins for best musical, best direction of a musical and best featured actress in a musical at the 2005 Tony Awards, among several nominations.



A cast list for the Broadway revival has not yet been announced, though Idle wrote on Twitter Wednesday morning that casting announcements will come soon.

"We're not dead yet!" the actor and comedian wrote in another Twitter post, referencing a popular line from the 1975 movie and Spamalot itself.



“As we near the almost 20th anniversary of the original production, it is a great honor to restore Spamalot's place on Broadway for fans who have longed for its return and for new audiences to meet the Knights of the Round Table for the first time,” Jeffrey Finn, the artistic director of the Kennedy Center's Broadway Center Stage series and an executive producer on the Spamalot revival, said in a statement.



Ryan Miller/Getty Images

“I’m thrilled to continue the Kennedy Center’s legacy of bringing great productions from D.C. to audiences in the town that never sleeps—Camelot!...I mean, New York!” he added in the statement, per multiple outlets.



Spamalot's revival comes some two years after reports that Paramount Pictures planned to adapt the musical into a feature film; Idle insinuated in multiple Twitter posts earlier this year that other remaining living Monty Python members John Cleese, Terry Gilliam and Michael Palin vetoed the project.



Preview performances for Spamalot begin at the St. James Theatre begin Oct. 31, with opening night scheduled for Nov. 16. Fans can sign up for a ticket pre-sale beginning August 8 here, and tickets go on sale to the public at large August 9.