These Sturdy Bags That ‘Make Moving Easy’ Are Just $6 Apiece at Amazon

Moving anywhere is always a hassle — no matter how prepared you are. And while you could certainly toss things in suitcases, it’s worth investing in some bona fide moving bags that are sure to make the process a whole lot easier.

Try out the SpaceAid Heavy Duty Moving Bags, which are just $6 apiece at Amazon today. The bags measure 29 by 13 by 14 inches and are capable of holding up to 23 gallons worth of items. They’re the perfect size to fit bulky linens, winter clothes, toys, books, and more. Plus, when they’re not in use, they can be folded up into a small size and packed away with ease until the next time you use them.

Thanks to the heavy-duty polypropylene material the bags can stand up to transport, plus the triple seams on the sturdy handles and straps make them super durable. Each bag is outfitted with two-way zippers that are easy to open and close as well as a waterproof coating. Users can choose how many bags they want, too, with options to buy four, six, eight, or ten at a time.

SpaceAid Heavy Duty Moving Bags, $25 (Save 15%)

Amazon

Nearly 3,000 Amazon shoppers have given the moving bags a five-star rating, with users noting that they “make moving easy” and “hold so much stuff.” One shopper wrote, “These bags have changed the game over and over for us,” while another enthused: “It’s amazing how much stuff you can fit in them!”

Another five-star reviewer shared that the bags “played an important role” in their moving process, writing that they appreciated that they “doubled as backpacks.” They explained, “We were able to grab two or three of these bags at a time when it came time to transport our things, which saved us a lot of time.” They finished off by saying, “We were able to make the best out of every single nook and cranny.”

Head to Amazon to get the SpaceAid Heavy Duty Moving Bags while they’re just $6 apiece.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

