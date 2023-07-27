Southwest Passenger Facing Federal Charges for Allegedly Grabbing Flight Attendant and Demanding a Kiss

William Morgan was charged with two federal counts of simple assault after a complaint was filed by an FBI agent Friday

Published on July 27, 2023
southwest in flight
Southwest planes are readily identifiable, thanks to their distinctive color pattern. Photo: Dennis Macdonald/Getty.

A man is now facing federal charges after he allegedly grabbed two flight attendants and tried to kiss them on a Southwest flight from Palm Springs to Las Vegas in October 2022.

On Friday, an FBI special agent filed a complaint against the man with the U.S. District Court of Nevada, according to documents first obtained by The Daily Beast. The man was then charged with two counts of simple assault, USA Today reported.

The suspect, William Morgan, allegedly got out of his seat 20 minutes before the plane touched the ground and approached the flight attendant in her jump seat in the back, according to the complaint.

"[The victim] got up from her jump seat, at which point Morgan put his arms on her shoulders and demanded a kiss again before stating that he was going to have a panic attack if [the flight attendant] did not go into the bathroom with him,” the complaint reads.

The flight attendant pushed Morgan away and called the phone in the cabin for assistance, as she “felt her life was in serious danger,” according to the complaint.

A second flight attendant ran to the back of the plane in response to the call to assist and attempted to calm Morgan, according to the document.

However, Morgan then “grabbed” the second flight attendant’s shoulders and said he needed the first flight attendant to “kiss him to calm down." He then allegedly "grabbed" the first flight attendant's face and "squeezed hard while trying to kiss her." The second flight attendant said she was “scared for her life” and “concerned for other passengers," according to the complaint.

Three other men among the 100 passengers aboard the aircraft were able to “physically restrain” Morgan until they landed at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas.

"To my knowledge, the flight was not delayed, but the flight attendants were unable to conduct final landing checks" because of the suspect's behavior, the FBI agent wrote in the complaint. The second flight attendant stayed in the aisle to "ensure that Morgan would not be a safety risk to other passengers."

Southwest Airlines did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

