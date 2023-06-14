'Southern Charm' Star Taylor Ann Green Mourns Death of Brother Worth at 36: 'Heartbroken Is an understatement'

News of Worth's death on June 8 was first shared by his and Taylor Ann's sister Catie King

By
Published on June 14, 2023 01:04PM EDT
Taylor Ann Green and brother Worth Green
Photo:

Catie King/Instagram; Stephanie Diani/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Southern Charm's Taylor Ann Green is in the midst of family tragedy.  

The Bravo star's brother Richard Worthington Green, known to his loved ones as “Worth,” died on June 8 at age 36.

Taylor Ann, 28, and her family issued a statement to PEOPLE: "Worth left this world on top of the world - he had a beautiful passion for life and cared deeply for those around him," the statement read.

The statement continued, "We are going to miss his jovial personality and all of the love and laughter that he brought his family, girlfriend and countless friends. Heartbroken is an understatement, but we are finding so much peace knowing he is in the arms of our Heavenly Father. We kindly ask for privacy at this time."

Worth and Taylor Ann's sister Catie King first shared the news via Instagram tribute: “You are the best big brother I could have ever asked for. This family will never be the same. I love you to the moon and back.”

Taylor Ann's ex-boyfriend and fellow Southern Charm star Shep Rose commented on King’s post, calling Worth “absolutely one of a kind. A pleasure to know and to laugh with.”

Taylor Ann Green, Worth Green, Shep Rose

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

An obituary shared through a South Carolina funeral home spoke to Worth’s character. “He was a beautiful example of how to live life as fully as possible. His personality was vibrant, outgoing, and loving. Worth never knew a stranger,” the obituary stated.

“Worth loved his family dearly," read the obituary. "Any excuse to be with them, he truly loved with his whole heart. He was a vivacious and loving son and grandson, and the best big brother to his sisters, always being there as a protector and a cheerleader.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Worth had recently started a men’s group in his North Carolina community to “reflect on life and challenge each other's faith in Christ.” He also recently started a relationship with a woman named Caroline, the obituary revealed. “Most recently he met the woman he adored and treasured. Caroline brought so much joy to his life,” the tribute said. “He loved her enough to bring her home to his family and was beginning to plan a future with her by his side. Friends too numerous to name will miss the exuberant love for life that Worth brought to them.”

A funeral will be held Saturday. 

Related Articles
treat Williams (center), Tom Selleck (left) and Bridget Monahyan
Blue Bloods' Tom Selleck and Bridget Moynahan Honor Costar Treat Williams After His Death: 'We Lost a Good One'
Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga on the RHONJ reunion
'RHONJ': Teresa Demands Joe Gorga 'Honor Me' Before Siblings Officially Cut Ties: 'You Broke the Whole Family'
Treat Williams and Naomi Watts
Naomi Watts Calls Treat Williams a 'True Gentleman' After His Unexpected Death at 71
Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval
Tom Schwartz Says He's 'Stepping Away' from Tom Sandoval 'Permanently' After 'Incredibly Messed Up' Affair
Treat Williams
Treat Williams' Death in Motorcycle Crash Is 'Still an Active Investigation': Police
Treat Williams & Taylor Kinney on Chicago Fire
Taylor Kinney Pays Tribute to ‘Chicago Fire’ Costar Treat Williams: ‘He Was a Father Figure to Everyone’ (Exclusive)
Matt Bomer at the star ceremony where Carrie Fisher is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame; Treat Williams attends the premiere of P12 Films' "The Great Alaskan Race"
Matt Bomer Mourns Death of 'White Collar' Costar Treat Williams: ‘He Taught Me in the Most Beautiful Way’
Treat Williams and Marilu Henner
Marilu Henner Says She and Treat Williams 'Never Lost Touch' Up Until His Sudden Death at 71 (Exclusive)
BLUE BLOODS
Gregory Smith, Melissa Gilbert, Kim Cattrall React to Treat Williams' Death: His 'Spirit Was Infectious'
Treat Williams
Treat Williams, Star of 'Everwood' and 'Hair,' Dead at 71 Following Motorcycle Accident
BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT -- Season:3 -- Pictured: Gary King -- (Photo by: Laurent Basset/Bravo); BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT -- Season:3 -- Pictured: Daisy Kelliher -- (Photo by: Laurent Basset/Bravo)
'Below Deck Sailing Yacht': Daisy Says Gary Wanted to Cause 'Damage' by Dropping Sex Bombshell (Exclusive)
Brauwyn Windham-Burke and Jennifer Spinner are seen on January 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Jennifer Spinner Share Why They 'Need to Be' in the South 'Right Now' (Exclusive)
Ariana Madix Cuddles with Love Daniel Wai in NYC as 'Vanderpump Rules' Readies for Season 11 https://www.instagram.com/p/CtX8v7qNJ_a/?hl=en
Ariana Madix Cuddles with Love Daniel Wai in NYC as 'Vanderpump Rules' Readies for Season 11
Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey attend the Los Angeles Premiere of HBO's "The Last Of Us" at Regency Village Theatre on January 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Pedro Pascal Praises 'The Last of Us' Costar Bella Ramsey: 'They Brought Out the Best of Me'
Pedro Pascal and Steven Yeun
Pedro Pascal on How Being Spit at During Road Rage Incident 'Scared Me a Little' and 'Made Me Feel Guilty'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 11: Teresa Giudice attends the "Mafia Mamma" New York screening at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on April 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images); FORT LEE, NEW JERSEY - FEBRUARY 07: Joe Gorga attends the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 Premiere on February 07, 2023 in Fort Lee, New Jersey. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images)
Teresa Giudice Storms Out of 'RHONJ' Reunion in Tears as Gia Accuses Joe Gorga of 'Trying to Call Me a Liar'