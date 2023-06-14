'Southern Charm' Star Taylor Ann Green Mourns Death of Brother Worth at 36: 'Heartbroken Is an understatement'

Southern Charm's Taylor Ann Green is in the midst of family tragedy.

The Bravo star's brother Richard Worthington Green, known to his loved ones as “Worth,” died on June 8 at age 36.

Taylor Ann, 28, and her family issued a statement to PEOPLE: "Worth left this world on top of the world - he had a beautiful passion for life and cared deeply for those around him," the statement read.

The statement continued, "We are going to miss his jovial personality and all of the love and laughter that he brought his family, girlfriend and countless friends. Heartbroken is an understatement, but we are finding so much peace knowing he is in the arms of our Heavenly Father. We kindly ask for privacy at this time."

Worth and Taylor Ann's sister Catie King first shared the news via Instagram tribute: “You are the best big brother I could have ever asked for. This family will never be the same. I love you to the moon and back.”

Taylor Ann's ex-boyfriend and fellow Southern Charm star Shep Rose commented on King’s post, calling Worth “absolutely one of a kind. A pleasure to know and to laugh with.”

An obituary shared through a South Carolina funeral home spoke to Worth’s character. “He was a beautiful example of how to live life as fully as possible. His personality was vibrant, outgoing, and loving. Worth never knew a stranger,” the obituary stated.

“Worth loved his family dearly," read the obituary. "Any excuse to be with them, he truly loved with his whole heart. He was a vivacious and loving son and grandson, and the best big brother to his sisters, always being there as a protector and a cheerleader.”

Worth had recently started a men’s group in his North Carolina community to “reflect on life and challenge each other's faith in Christ.” He also recently started a relationship with a woman named Caroline, the obituary revealed. “Most recently he met the woman he adored and treasured. Caroline brought so much joy to his life,” the tribute said. “He loved her enough to bring her home to his family and was beginning to plan a future with her by his side. Friends too numerous to name will miss the exuberant love for life that Worth brought to them.”

A funeral will be held Saturday.

