'Southern Charm' Star Taylor Ann Green Reflects On Brother's Death at 36: 'The Lord Called You Home'

"Not enough words can encapsulate who Worth was and the impact he left behind," wrote the 'Southern Charm' star of her brother Richard Worthington Green, who died on June 8

By
Esther Kang
esther kang headshot
Esther Kang
Published on June 20, 2023 03:55PM EDT
Taylor Ann Green and brother Worth Green
Photo:

Catie King/Instagram; Stephanie Diani/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Taylor Ann Green is still processing the loss of one of her closest loved ones. 

The 28-year-old Southern Charm star penned an emotional tribute post on Instagram about her brother Richard Worthington Green, who was known to his loved ones as “Worth,” less than two weeks after he died on June 8 at age 36. 

“Not enough words can encapsulate who Worth was and the impact he left behind,” she captioned a carousel of photos and videos. “June 8th, 2023 The Lord called you home. We are going to miss your goofiness, your bear hugs, and that infectious laugh.”

Green continued, “I will always admire the steadfast love you had for your family, friends (too many to count), your girlfriend and Jesus Christ. You truly went out on top of your game and we so look forward to seeing you again one day♥️"

The Bravolebrity concluded tribute by sharing a quote by Groucho Marx that read, “Blessed are the cracked, for they are the ones who let light in.” She also asked friends and family to consider donating to Terra Firma, a charity Worth had intended to partner with prior to his death. 

Taylor Ann Green, Worth Green, Shep Rose

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Following her brother's death, Taylor Ann and her family issued a statement to PEOPLE saying “heartbroken” was “an understatement” for how they were feeling as they cope with the loss. 

"Worth left this world on top of the world – he had a beautiful passion for life and cared deeply for those around him," they said. 

The statement continued, "We are going to miss his jovial personality and all of the love and laughter that he brought his family, girlfriend and countless friends. Heartbroken is an understatement, but we are finding so much peace knowing he is in the arms of our Heavenly Father. We kindly ask for privacy at this time."

