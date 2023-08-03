'Southern Charm' Trailer: Taylor Ann Green's Hookups with Austen Koll and Shep Rose Cause Chaos (Exclusive)

It might not be as easy as the birds and the bees and the 1-2-3s after all.

PEOPLE can exclusively premiere the trailer for season 9 of Southern Charm, which teases a fling between Austen Kroll and Shep Rose’s ex-girlfriend Taylor Ann Green — as well as a possible rekindling between Shep and Taylor.

“Something happened with me and Taylor,” Austen, 36, says at the beginning of the supertease.

Austen’s ex Madison LeCroy pushes him to get straight to the point, asking, “Did you f--- Taylor or not?”



Olivia Flowers, whom Austen dated last season, has a similar question for Taylor, 28.

“Did ya’ll hook up or anything?” probes Olivia, 31.

Taylor promises that nothing happened between her and the TropHop beer founder, affirming: “Never, swear on my life.”

'Southern Charm' stars Austen Kroll (left), Taylor Ann Green and Shep Rose. Rebecca Miller/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty; Stephanie Diani/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Patricia Altschul implies that one of the ladies sent “nude photographs” to her son Whitney Sudler-Smith, though she doesn’t name names.

Later in the teaser, Olivia announces to Austen that Taylor woke up in Shep’s room and Taylor can be seen in bed with her 43-year-old ex.

Then Austen informs Craig Conover over the phone, “Shep and Taylor banged.”

Meanwhile, Craig has his own relationship hurdles to deal with when he and girlfriend Paige DeSorbofrom Summer House find themselves on different timelines for getting engaged.

“I’m not trying to plan a wedding right now,” Paige, 31, tells Craig, 35.

The Sewing Down South founder doesn’t understand, asking Paige, “Why would we date if we’re not going to take the next step?”

Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover. Santiago Felipe/Getty

Elsewhere in major life developments, Madison appear be experiencing a new milestone as the trailer teases that the 32-year-old could be pregnant with her second child.

“Why I feel so nauseous?” the mom of 10-year-old son Hudson wonders before going to her doctor.

And even though four years have passed since they dated, the tension between Austen and Madison persists.

“You are a sloppy mess,” Austen tells her. “You always have been.”

Tommy Garcia/Bravo; John Valkos/Bravo

PEOPLE confirmed in March that Austen and Taylor hooked up in the fall.

"They didn't have sex, just made out," a source close to production clarifies. (Bravo declined to comment on the matter.)

Austen and Taylor considered starting up more than just a physical relationship.

"They thought about dating and took time to think about [it] for a quick sec, talked to their family about it," the production source says. "But at the end of the day, Taylor said it wasn't worth losing Olivia's friendship if her and Austen didn't work and she was at a low point after [the] reunion."

At the season 8 Southern Charm reunion, Taylor called Shep out for sleeping with another woman after their breakup and said he ""f---ed, allegedly, over 300 women." Taylor also called herself "the whore that stuck around for long enough" to be in a relationship with Shep.

'Southern Charm' stars (from left) Olivia Flowers, Austen Kroll, Taylor Ann Green and Shep Rose. Paul Cheney/Bravo

Austen and Taylor’s hookup came months after Taylor and Shep ended their relationship of more than two years in July 2022. According to the production source, "Shep didn't seem to care" about friend Kroll, kissing his ex.



Austen had been dating Olivia after she moved back to Charleston, but it never turned into a full relationship. "Olivia wanted a relationship, but Austen never fully committed," the source says.

Olivia learned about Austen and Taylor’s hookup during a scene that was shot for the upcoming season, per the production insider.

"Austen and Taylor were close before they even knew Olivia existed," the source adds. "And Olivia and Austen never were in a relationship."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Southern Charm season 9 premieres Sept. 14 on Bravo and is available to stream the next day on Peacock.