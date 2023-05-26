Southerland's Matt Chase is married!

The singer/songwriter exchanged vows with his love of nearly three years, Abbie Beineman, in a picturesque ceremony held on the luscious grounds of Secrets Maroma Beach Riviera Cancun in Mexico.

"We both knew it was true love when life just perfectly fit together," Chase, 30, tells PEOPLE. "It was like we had known each other a lifetime already."

"We both felt that desire to take the next step in life," adds Chase's now-wife, who met the musician through a mutual friend at a Halloween party. "We felt as if we were meant for that next chapter, together."

And that chapter officially began on Thursday, May 25, as the couple joined with close family and friends for a stunning destination wedding at the all-inclusive resort, which sits on a stunning 500-acre property.

"It was absolutely beautiful," says Chase, who is best known as one-half of the country music duo Southerland. "[There were] great accommodations for us and our family and friends that attended, with so many food and drink options. It was truly the perfect backdrop for our special day."



"We knew we had to get married on the beach," explains Beineman of the serene setting that followed a white and blue color scheme, brought to life via an array of roses, hydrangeas and eucalyptus.



For her big day, the bride wore a breathtaking Anna Kara gown from Tesori Bridal in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

"I [also wore] my grandmother's pearl ring that my grandfather gifted her," says Beineman, who works as the VP of e-commerce for Nashville-based Savage Ventures. "For something new, I wore Untamed Petals earrings."

Wearing a tux from BlackTux.com, Chase stood during the ceremony alongside his best man, fellow singer Ray Fulcher, who exploded on the country music scene as a songwriter on Luke Combs' hits such as "When It Rains It Pours" and "Even Though I'm Leaving."

After reciting their original and handwritten vows to one another under the watchful eye of officiant and close friend Brandon Newell, Chase and his love made it official as they exchanged rings from Verragio.

Once the ceremony was over, guests retreated poolside to the terrace, where they enjoyed a four-course menu featuring a surf and turf dinner that included blackened salmon and mango passion fruit mousse to finish things off.



"We also had caramelized pear with goat cheese bruschetta and Caribbean ceviche with sweet potato chips for the cocktail hour," reflects Beineman of the culinary delights served to the wedding guests in attendance.

She adds, "The night ended with the traditional wedding cake made with vanilla and white buttercream."

The couple will now honeymoon at the luxurious Excellence Playa Mujeres resort before returning to Nashville to begin life's greatest journey — while keeping a few important things in mind.

"We always want to make sure that the little things stay important," says Chase, who alongside his Southerland bandmate Chris Rogers released their six-song self-titled EP earlier this year. He'll return from his honeymoon just in time to play at CMA Fest in early June.



"The little moments matter just as much as the big ones. Life really does fly by — we're going to always try and soak in the seconds."

"[It's all about] taking our next steps in life together," agrees Beineman. "[We can't wait for] all the adventures ahead and continuing to check the bucket list boxes together."