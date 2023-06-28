South Koreans Are Now Younger as New Age-Counting Law Goes into Effect

South Koreans literally got younger overnight.

Thanks to legislation that passed last year, and officially went into effect on Wednesday, the county will now use the “international age” system to calculate the ages of citizens, CNN reported. South Koreans previously used three separate systems, which resulted in people like "Gangnam Style" singer Psy being listed as 45, 46, and 47, per the outlet.

As a result, citizens are now either one or two years younger than their "Korean age."



The international system considers a baby to be zero when they are born and one on their first birthday. However, according to Fox News and the Washington Post, under the "Korean age" system, individuals were considered 1 year old at birth and then had a year added to their age every Jan. 1.

Citizens also used the calendar system, which meant individuals were considered 0 at birth and added one year to their age at the start of each calendar year.

However, South Korea officials have said that for now, old systems will remain in place for specific circumstances, such as conscription and calculating when individuals are old enough to drink and smoke, per Reuters.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol previously promised to change the age system as part of his campaign for office, according to the Post.

Yoo Sang-bum, a member of the ruling People Power Party, previously told parliament that the change intends to quell confusion created by calculating ages in different ways in addition to "reducing unnecessary socio-economic costs," according to Reuters and the BBC.

Last year, over 80 percent of citizens surveyed about the bill said they supported the change, reported The New York Times.