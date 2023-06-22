South Korean Mom Allegedly Confesses to Killing 2 Newborns and Storing Their Bodies in a Freezer

The woman reportedly blamed the alleged murders on "economic difficulties" while raising her three older children

By Staff Author
Updated on June 22, 2023 12:54PM EDT
Woman accused of killing two newborns, keeping them in freezer for years
Photo:

JTBC News/Youtube

A South Korean woman who allegedly confessed to killing her two newborns and storing their bodies in a freezer was taken into custody this week, according to multiple reports.

Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police said that the woman — whose identity has not been released — admitted to killing the babies a day after their respective births, blaming "economic difficulties" while raising her three older children, according to CNN.

The woman's husband said he was told that the babies were aborted by his wife, who is in her 30s, the outlet said.

Woman accused of killing two newborns, keeping them in freezer for years

JTBC News/Youtube

Officials reportedly discovered something was wrong when the Board of Audit and Inspection noticed that the babies' births were never registered, but there was a hospital record for each, per CNN.

Following the discovery, police performed a search and seizure operation at the woman's home in Suwon, Gyeonggihome, where police say the woman allegedly confessed to the two murders, the outlet said.

The first child, a baby girl who officials allege had been strangled, was born in November 2018. The woman then allegedly did the same to her baby boy born in November 2019, according to CNN.

The Korea Times reported that the woman allegedly killed one baby at home and the other near the hospital, citing authorities. Police will make their final determinations following the completion of autopsies, the outlet added.

According to Korea JoongAng Daily, the Board of Audit and Inspection concluded that 2,236 babies born between 2015 and 2022 have not been registered by their parents, and 23 cases were determined to be particularly high risk and reported to police — including this case.

The woman is due to attend an arrest warrant hearing on Friday.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

