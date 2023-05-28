Man Who Opened Emergency Door During South Korea Flight Allegedly Said He Felt Suffocated

Police will issue an arrest warrant for the man for violating the aviation security law, which carries the potential penalty of up to 10 years in prison

By
Published on May 28, 2023 07:25 PM
Asiana Airlines
Photo:

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A man who opened the emergency door mid-flight on an Asiana Airlines plane to South Korea on Friday explained he did so because he felt suffocated, police said on Saturday.

According to the Yonhap News Agency, police said the unidentified 33-year-old man told authorities he had been “under a lot of stress after losing his job recently” and opened the door because he wanted to get off the plane quickly.

Yonhap News Agency reported that following further questioning, authorities will issue an arrest warrant for the man for violating the aviation security law, which prohibits people onboard an aircraft from opening an emergency exit. This carries the potential penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

Asiana Airlines officials previously told NBC News the incident happened shortly before the plane landed on its hour-long flight from Daegu to Jeju island on Friday. At the time, the Airbus aircraft had been flying at about 700 feet, added NBC.

Videos posted on Twitter show passengers seated near the open airplane door being blown back by the onrushing air while buckled into their seats. Their clothes and hair can also be seen wildly blown around as they clutch onto their seat armrests.

The airline told NBC News that there were 200 people onboard, including staff, and that other passengers had tried to prevent the man from opening the door and jumping out.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Korean Transport Ministry told ABC News in a statement that the man was previously detained after landing.

It added that passengers were treated at the hospital for symptoms including hyperventilation, while others reported suffering ear pain immediately after the emergency door was opened, reported ABC News.

Passengers on the flight included teenage athletes who planned to attend track and field competitions in Ulsan, another city in South Korea, according to multiple outlets.

Related Articles
Live action Ariel coming to Disney parks
A New Little Mermaid Based on the Live-Action Movie Will Soon Be Greeting Fans at Disney Parks
asiana airlines flight
Plane Passenger Opens Emergency Door Midway Through Flight to South Korea
Justin Long and Kate Bosworth attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Justin Long and Kate Bosworth Shared Their Amazon Travel Essentials — and They Start at Just $7
Shaun White Reveals Why His Girlfriend Nina Dobrev Makes the Best Travel Companion
Shaun White Reveals Why Girlfriend Nina Dobrev Makes the Best Travel Companion (Exclusive)
Alix Earl documents being stranded in Italy after villa âdidnât existâ
Alix Earle 'Stranded' in Italy After She Says Got 'Scammed' by Booking Villa That 'Doesn't Exist'
Newly Engaged Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are seen heading back to their 500M yacht in Cannes.
Lauren Sánchez 'Keeps Playing' with 'Huge' Engagement Ring from Jeff Bezos: 'She Loves It,' Says Source
Jeannie Mai Jenkins Travel Diary
Jeannie Mai Jenkins Surprised Husband Jeezy with Trip to Vietnam for 2nd Anniversary — See Photos (Exclusive)
Shawn Johnson Addresses 'Some Questions' After Showing Her Kids in Helicopter Co-Piloted by Husband
Shawn Johnson Addresses a 'Lot of Questions' After Showing Kids Flying in Plane Co-Piloted by Husband
galactic-starcruiser
Disney Announces It Will Close Its Star Wars Hotel, Galactic Starcruiser, Just Over a Year After Opening
Disney 100th anniversary
Fight Breaks Out at Walt Disney World Over Photo Op Near 100th Anniversary Sign
All About the Real Places in North Carolina That Inspired Netflix’s Outer Banks
Where Does 'Outer Banks' Take Place? All the Show's References to Real North Carolina Locations
Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen, Book Club:2
'Book Club: The Next Chapter': All the Real-Life Places Diane, Vivian, Carol and Sharon Visit in Italy
DAWSON'S CREEK, (from left): Michelle Williams, James Van Der Beek, Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, (Season 1), 1998-2003
Where Was 'Dawson's Creek' Filmed? All About the Real Locations Behind Capeside
The A- List BÉIS Bag Shay Mitchell
This Spacious Weekender Bag from Shay Mitchell's Luggage Brand Is an Overpacker's Saving Grace
Kim Kardashian Celebs in Japan Gallery
Stars in Japan! See the Incredible Hotspots Celebs Are Visiting from Kyoto to Tokyo and Beyond
Lionel Richie Announces 3-Day Exclusive Travel Experience in the Bahamas in Celebration of Five-Decade Career
Lionel Richie Announces 3-Day, Music-Filled Getaway in the Bahamas — and Invites Fans to Join Him! (Exclusive)