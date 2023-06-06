S.C. Youth Pastor Accused of Filming Girls in Church Shower: 'Incident of Moral Misconduct'

Daniel Kellan Mayfield, 35, is accused of illegally filming at least six women and girls, some as young as 14 years old

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Published on June 6, 2023 12:30 PM
Daniel Kellan Mayfield. Photo:

Greenville County Sheriffâs Office

A former South Carolina youth pastor was arrested and charged last week on accusations he videotaped at least six different women and girls while they showered, some as young as 14 years old.

The 35-year-old pastor, Daniel Kellan Mayfield, is charged with five counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of voyeurism. The alleged incidents date back to July 2022, according to local WCSC. Mayfield was denied bond.

According to police, some of the alleged incidents occurred in the bathroom at Gowensville Baptist Church in Landrum, S.C., where Mayfield was working as a student pastor, per WCSC.

The church said in a statement that late last month its “leadership was made aware of an incident of moral misconduct perpetrated by one of our staff members,” and that Mayfield was subsequently fired.

"You would never think someone you know - that's like a family, because that's what our church is, it's like a family - you would never think something so devastating would happen in that little circle of people," church member Isabella Godfry told WYFF News 4.

Gowensville Baptist Church in Landrum, South Carolina, former South Carolina youth pastor now charged with recording girls in church bathroom, deputies say
Gowensville Baptist Church in Landrum, South Carolina.

WYFF News 4/YouTube;

Mayfield allegedly admitted to filming one woman in the show from outside of her mother’s house, police said, according to WCSC.

He was confronted by the woman and her sister, who then called police, according to WYFF. The woman said she was taking a shower and noticed a light outside the window, and when she looked out, she allegedly saw Mayfield standing alone in her mother’s backyard, said police, the outlet reports.

Investigators then searched Mayfield's phone and allegedly discovered the former pastor had filmed at least five other young women at the church, including children. Police allege Mayfield recorded video in the church’s bathroom on at least three occasions, according to Fox Carolina.

“I’m concerned about my wife and my daughters being on that camera,” Benjamin Green, a member of the church, told WJBF. 

A parent of one of the alleged victims spoke during Mayfield’s appearance in front of a magistrate court judge, telling the judge the families “entrusted [Mayfield] with our children."

"He took advantage of them in a vulnerable situation," the parent alleged. "And this is not just a one-time deal. It seems to be going on much longer. We don't feel like he needs to be released for any reason."

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

