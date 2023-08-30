S.C. Teacher Dies After Being Struck by Falling Utility Pole on Lunch Break: 'Taken Too Soon'

"Her time here at our school and on this earth feels much too short," the principal said in a statement following Jeunelle Robinson's death

By
Brian Brant
Brian Brant headshot
Brian Brant
Brian Brant is an Associate Editor, Human Interest, at PEOPLE. His work has previously appeared 1010 WINS/WCBS 880 and NewsBreak.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 30, 2023 12:40PM EDT
Jeunelle Robinson: South Carolina Teacher Dies After Being Struck by Falling Utility Pole on Lunch Break
Photo:

Facebook

A South Carolina high school teacher was killed last week when a utility pole fell on her while she was on her lunch break. 

Jeunelle Robinson, 31, was pronounced dead on Aug. 23 at Augusta University Medical Center, South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Brittany Glover told PEOPLE in a statement.

The deadly chain reaction began after a 2014 Peterbilt tractor-trailer traveling north on S.C. Highway 113 struck "low hanging powerlines" near the Pickens Street intersection in Wagener, according to Glover.

That's when a nearby utility pole fell on Robinson, who was walking south on S.C. 113.

Witnesses told WRDW/WAGT that Robinson, who was on her lunch break, tried to get out of the way but wasn't able to. The incident caused the overhead powerlines to fall, briefly impacting power for about 25 customers, according to the report.

Glover said Robinson was flown to Augusta University Medical Center after being taken to Aiken Regional Medical Centers. The driver was not injured.

According to The Post and Courier, the incident prompted a soft lockdown at Wagener-Salley High School, where Robinson taught social studies. 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"This tragedy is devastating to all of us as Ms. Robinson was in her second year teaching social studies at Wagener-Salley," Principal Rasheem Neloms said in a message to parents. "Over the past year, she became friends with numerous colleagues and developed meaningful relationships with many of our students. Genuine and sweet to everyone she encountered, her time here at our school and on this earth feels much too short."

Her grieving family is now working to make sure an accident like this never happens again, with their attorney Justin Bamberg noting at a press conference Tuesday that the utility pole that struck Robinson was 60 years old, according to WRDW/WAGT.

While a lawsuit hasn't been filed, Bamberg said the family is making requests to "make things right," including a $10 million trust for an annual scholarship in the 30-year-old's name for Aiken County students and $100 million for her estate. 

The family is also seeking a commitment to a $20 million investment in the power and utility infrastructure of the towns of Salley and Wagener, WRDW/WAGT reported.

“This absolutely could have been prevented if people had done their job,” Bamberg told The Post and Courier. “The only reason why this happened was because a lot of people didn’t do their job. Period.”

“She was taken too soon and was a joy,” Donovan Julian said about his daughter, the paper reported.

Related Articles
Murder/suicide family of 4- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S93tgb4I6QY
Parents and 2 Children Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide Weeks After 4-Year-Old Daughter Drowned in Pool
Brandy Hutchins, mother who killed her 19-year-old daughter Hannah Griner and 10-year-old son Aiden Hutchins, then herself
2 Fla. Children Killed by Mother in Murder-Suicide Were ‘Sweet’ And ‘Full of Love’, Friend Says
Carl Sledge, mugshot, High School Football Coach Arrested After Punching Player on Sideline
High School Football Coach Arrested After Allegedly Punching Player
Reporters wade through flood waters as it inundates the downtown area after Hurricane Idalia passed offshore on August 30, 2023 in Tarpon Springs, Florida. Hurricane Idalia is hitting the Big Bend area of Florida.
Hurricane Idalia Makes Landfall in Florida as Category 3 Storm with Historic Wind Gusts and Storm Surges
Francis Suarez, mayor of Miami, speaks during the Aspen Ideas: Climate conference in Miami Beach, Florida, US, on Monday, March 6, 2023
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez Becomes First 2024 Presidential Candidate to Drop Out of Race
Damage and debris from a house explosion are seen in Mooresville, N.C., Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Robert M. Farley, father of Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley, died overnight in the explosion that destroyed the NFL player's North Carolina home and left another person injured, authorities said.
Investigators Determine Cause of Explosion That Killed Father of Titans Player Caleb Farley
Joseph Napier mugshot
Florida Man Accused of Stuffing Baby Wipe Down Infant’s Throat and Killing Her: Authorities
20-Year-Old with the âBiggest Heartâ Dies After Mass. Car Crash: âHe Was Always Looking Out for Everyoneâ
20-Year-Old with 'Biggest Heart' Dies After Crash Just 'Yards' from Home: 'I Miss Him Dearly,' Says Dad
Police tape hangs before a crime scene. There are several types of crimes that are studied within sociology.
4 Teens Charged with Murder of 14-Year-Old Georgia Girl
Teen hit by truck dies, William Jason Bell Jr.
Teen Dies After Freak Accident While Helping Father Change Tire: 'It Happened All Too Fast,' Says Dad
The tail rotor of a Broward Sheriff's Office Fire-Rescue helicopter is seen in the backyard of a home on NW 10th Street on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. The helicopter was seen in distress before crashing into a building southwest of Pompano Beach Airpark
Helicopter Crashes Into Fla. Apartment Building, Killing Fire Rescue Captain and Resident
Buster Murdaugh Still Believes His Father Alex Is Not Guilty of Killing His Mother and Brother
Buster Murdaugh Fears for His Life and Believes Dad Is Innocent: 'Somebody That Is Still Out There'
Florida Bracing for Tropical Storm Idalia Expected to Become âMajorâ Hurricane https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2vQP-ZatVhY Credit: @fox13tampa/YouTube
Fla. Braces for Tropical Storm Idalia to Become ‘Major’ Hurricane and Hit Gulf Coast
Florida Old State Capitol
Florida Lawmakers Install Bulletproof Glass in State Capitol After Voting for Permitless Carry
Jerrald Gallion, Dollar General shooting victim:
Victims, Shooter ID'd in Racist Shooting at Jacksonville Dollar General Store
An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows destroyed homes and buildings burned to the ground in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii
More Than 100 Confirm Their Safety After Release of Maui Wildfires Missing Persons List