Multiple Students Hospitalized After School Bus Crashes into a Tanker Truck in South Carolina

The South Carolina school bus was carrying 36 students when the incident took place on Thursday

By
Nicholas Rice
Nicholas Rice

Published on May 26, 2023 11:28 AM
back of school bus
School bus. Photo: Pixabay

Multiple students were hospitalized after a school bus collided with a tanker truck in South Carolina this week.

On Thursday, around 4 p.m. local time, a Lexington District One bus carrying students from Lexington County was involved in the accident, ABC 25 reported.

According to the outlet, which cited district officials, students from Gilbert Middle and Gilbert High Schools were on the bus at the time of the incident.

A spokesperson for the Lexington Medical Center tells PEOPLE that 17 children and one adult came to the hospital in stable condition and were evaluated, treated and later released after the ordeal.

CNN reported that the bus was carrying 36 students when the incident took place.

Parents from the two schools were notified after the collision, Lexington One spokeswoman Libby Roof said, according to Post and Courier.

EMS responders checked each student before they were released to their parents, while another bus later brought home any students who still needed transportation, the outlet said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is currently investigating the incident, per CNN.

The Lexington County School District One and the SCHP did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

