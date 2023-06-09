S.C. Officer Saves Woman Mouthing 'Help Me' at Traffic Stop — and Catches Suspected Kidnapper Wanted in Shooting

Officer Kayla Wallace was credited for being "proactive" in recognizing something was wrong

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Published on June 9, 2023
Kayla Wallace
Kayla Wallace. Photo:

North Myrtle Beach Police

A seemingly routine traffic stop proved to be a lucky break for a South Carolina woman who was allegedly kidnapped and forced to drive at gunpoint by a man wanted for murder.

The North Myrtle Beach Police Department said in a statement this week that Officer Kayla Wallace pulled over the woman early in the morning on May 28 when she blew a red light.

“She noticed the driver appeared distressed,” the statement said. Wallace spoke with both the driver and a man in her passenger seat.

“While the male passenger wasn't looking at the driver, the female silently mouthed 'Help Me' repeatedly,” police said. Then Wallace put the passenger in the backseat of her squad car in order to separate the two.

“She then went back to the suspect vehicle and spoke to the female driver, who frantically advised that the passenger had just shot someone,” police said. “Moments later, a "Bolo" (Be On the Look Out) was sent over the radio from dispatch regarding a vehicle that was just involved in a shooting in the county.”

Wallace called for county police, who arrived at the traffic stop and arrested the passenger, Collins Xavier Manning Bates. 

Horry County records reviewed by PEOPLE show the 29-year-old is being held on five charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, unlawful possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Local WBTW reported that Bates had allegedly shot someone and then threatened the woman, who was nearby, before forcing her to drive him from the scene.

“Our department and our community is lucky to have Officer Wallace,” her department wrote in its statement.

"[Officer Wallace] did not know anything about the shooting prior to her stop," Officer Pat Wilkinson told CBS News in a separate interview. "She was being a proactive police officer and simply observed a traffic violation 30 minutes before the end of her shift."

