DMs Chrishell Stause Published with Nicole Young Don't Tell Full Story of Feud, Says Source (Exclusive)

While Selling Sunset stars Chrishell Stause and Nicole Young have been feuding over improperly credited listings and harmful accusations, a source tells PEOPLE there is more to the drama than has been made public by the stars.

Fans got a front row seat to the heated tension between the Oppenheim Group realtors when season 6 dropped on Netflix last Friday. The conflict started when Young, a newcomer to the show, but a longtime agent at the firm, claimed Stause took credit for two of her listings almost three years ago.

On Saturday, Stause added fuel to the fire by posting screenshots of a direct message conversation she had with Young almost a year ago in order to prove that the two were once friendly. However, a source tells PEOPLE, there is more to their relationship history than the DMs show.



“The girls have been feuding for years about the listing that Chrishell took credit for,” the source tells PEOPLE exclusively, adding that Young was “extending an olive branch after a long time of arguing and disagreements” by messaging Stause to let her know she was asked to be on the show and ask if she wanted to meet for lunch.

In the screenshots Stause posted, she appeared to be open to sharing a meal with Young and the rest of the “O girls,” however, the source says, Chrishelle "never texted her back or spoke to her after those text exchanges. And certainly never gave her any advice."

“Nicole saw Chrishell and the girls out for lunch a few weeks later where she was not invited,” the source said.

While the beginning of their rivalry may have started over Young’s claims that Stause took credit for her listings, the drama reached its boiling point during the agents’ girls trip to Palm Springs in episode 7. The two get into a heated argument in front of the other agents during dinner, and Stause ends up accusing Young of being on drugs and acting “cracked out.”

Young leaves the dinner upset and on the verge of tears. The next day, she decides to get a drug test to prove to everyone that she has not been doing drugs on the show.

On Thursday, Stause posted to her Instagram story claiming that "Nicole’s camp is reporting receiving death threats" made towards the realtor. Stause wrote that she has been the victim of similar attacks over her 6 seasons on the show and asked that her supporters "keep it fun please."

In an exclusive interview ahead of the premiere, Young opened up to PEOPLE about how she felt “absolutely gutted” the moment Stause made the accusation.

"When she first said it, I felt like I'd just been hit by a train. I was so shocked," Young told PEOPLE. "I was like a deer in headlights. It took me a moment to even process what she had said, and I was just absolutely gutted."

Young added that the first thing she did after she “bawled” her eyes out was call her husband Brandon and ask his advice.

She recalls: "He was kind of the one to talk me off the ledge and just bring me back down to earth. He was like, 'Okay, this is what you should do. Get a drug test first thing tomorrow.' He was my lifesaver in that scenario."

The reality show newcomer adds that the whole ordeal was "really tough" and that rewatching the scene was "just as difficult."

Season 6 of Selling Sunset is now streaming on Netflix.