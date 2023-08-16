Sophie Turner Marks Husband Joe Jonas Turning 34 with Matching Pajamas Selfie: 'Happy Birthday Handsome'

Sophie Turner is twinning with hubby Joe Jonas for his birthday.

The Game of Thrones alum, 27, celebrated her musician husband on his 34th birthday by sharing a cute shot of the pair in matching pajamas to social media.

In the snap shared to her Instagram Story, the couple could be seen wearing matching green-and-white striped pajamas as they posed in the mirror, while Turner took a selfie.

The actress also wore braided pigtails and light makeup, while Jonas appeared to have his hair slicked back as he glanced at her phone.

Over the photo, Turner wrote, “Happy birthday handsome.”

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas in matching pajamas. Sophie Turner Instagram

Additionally reshared another intimate photo of her and her husband taken from photographer Nicolas Geradin, who also wished Jonas a “happy birthday.”

In the photo, Turner could be seen sitting with her legs over his as the pair drew their faces close together almost in a kiss.

The pair linked up in 2016 after Jonas slid into Turner's DMs, and the pair began dating and were spotted together that same year at a Halloween party and then a Kings of Leon concert.

Three years later, Jonas and Turner tied the knot in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony in May 2019 before saying "I do" again at a larger celebration in France the following month.

The pair then welcomed two children: now-3-year-old daughter Willa in July 2020 and another daughter, whose birth PEOPLE confirmed in July of last year.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in Beverly Hills, California, on March 12, 2023. Kevin Mazur/VF23/WireImage

Despite their star power, the actress and “Cake by the Ocean” singer have kept their personal lives and the lives of their two daughters relatively out of the public eye.

In an interview with Elle UK published in May 2022, Turner discussed fame’s impact on the couple and how they try to make their family life as normal as possible.

"I'm very protective of the life we've built," she said. "Every time Joe and I do a red carpet together, we make sure it's for the right reason and makes sense for our careers. You never want to market yourself as a celebrity couple. It's not that cool."

"And my daughter never asked for any of this," the now mother of two went on. "I know what it can do to your mental health to be in this industry, and to be photographed every day and have the comments. It's not something I want her to deal with unless she says, 'This is what I want to do.' We're quite strict about that."



Jonas shared similar sentiments in an interview with Mr. Porter in November 2022, saying, "I want to feel like an open book. But when we started dating, I realized that I didn't have a ton of stuff that was just for me. And in the end, it makes me a better person to have something for myself."

