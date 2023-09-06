Sophie Turner Was in 'High Spirits' at U.K. Wrap Party Before Joe Jonas Filed for Divorce (Source)

Sophie Turner enjoyed a fun night out with friends and castmates in the days leading up to Joe Jonas filing for divorce.

Jonas, 34, filed for divorce from his wife of four years in Miami on Tuesday. The filing claimed that “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken,” according to documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Just three days before, Turner, 27, was out and about in the U.K. at Birmingham bar Dropshot as she celebrated what bar manager Hezron Stephenson tells PEOPLE was a “wrap party” for the Birmingham portion of filming for her new ITV show, Joan.

“She was really down to earth,” Stephenson, 28, says of the actress, who arrived at the private event between 9 p.m. and 9.30 p.m.

Stephenson says the Game of Thrones actress “just felt very comfortable,” noting that Turner was wearing a floral dress and “seemed like she was in high spirits” as she spent time with her castmates and friends.

“She seemed very happy,” Stephenson says, sharing that Turner and her pals were playing beer pong and pool at the venue. Some of the partygoers even sang karaoke, though Turner didn’t partake.



According to the bar manager, the X-Men: Dark Phoenix star was “really chill,” “sweet,” and “very down to earth.” At one point, she even “pulled her card out and paid for a round of shots.”

“She said that I made her the best mojito that she’d ever had in her life. So that was nice,” Stephenson continues, explaining that he had asked Turner what her favorite drink was.

“She was a very nice person to me,” he adds, sharing that he and Turner chatted about friends of his who had been to the same school as the actress, who grew up in a nearby town in Warwickshire. At the end of the night, he notes that Turner “was dancing to Eminem” before the party wrapped at about 2 a.m.

Sophie Turner films her new ITV series, 'Joan,' in Birmingham, England in August. UnBoxPHD / SplashNews.com

News of Turner’s fun-filled weekend outing comes just hours after the former couple shared their first statement regarding the divorce news.

“Statement from the two of us: ’After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,'” read a statement posted on Instagram by both Jonas and Turner on Wednesday morning. “’There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.’”

Initial rumblings of a separation came after PEOPLE reported that Jonas had retained a divorce lawyer over the weekend.

Following Tuesday’s divorce filing, an insider shared with PEOPLE that the separation did not come as a “surprise” to the people in the couple’s circle. The source said Turner and Jonas had spent “the whole summer apart.”

“They were not separated but they've been living separate lives for months,” the source added.

Despite the fact that they “haven’t gotten along in a while,” the source added that Jonas and Turner are “hoping to resolve all this amicably.”

Jonas’ lawyer also filed a summons against Turner on Tuesday, giving the actress 20 days to file a written response to the lawsuit, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE.



Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March 2023. Stefanie Keenan/VF23/WireImage

Turner and Jonas share two children, Willa, 3, and a second daughter, identified in the divorce documents as D.J., whom they welcomed in July 2022. Both daughters have been “residing with their father,” according to the Jonas Brothers member’s divorce filing.

The couple got married in 2019 after nearly three years of dating and celebrated their nuptials not once but twice — first in a surprise Las Vegas celebration, and then again in a lavish ceremony in France two months later.

Both Jonas and Turner kept tight-lipped when it came to details about their marriage and their daughters.

Last year, the “Waffle House” crooner told MR PORTER that his decision to keep his marriage private came after he “realized that I didn’t have a ton of stuff that was just for me. And in the end, it makes me a better person to have something for myself.”