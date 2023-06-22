Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh Attends Royal Ascot with a Special Guest: Her Dad!

The Duchess of Edinburgh thoughtfully brought her father on an especially exciting day

Janine Henni
Published on June 22, 2023 01:22PM EDT
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attends Royal Ascot with her dad Christopher Rhys Jones,. Photo:

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh was all smiles at Royal Ascot with a VIP: her dad!

On Thursday, the Duchess of Edinburgh attended the third day of Britain’s most popular horse race in Ascot, Berkshire with her father. Christopher Rhys Jones. The dad and daughter were all smiles at the track, where Christopher, 92, brought binoculars for a closer look at the action.

Sophie, 58, and her dad did not arrive in the Royal Procession, which saw King Charles and Queen Camilla lead the charge of horse-drawn carriages for the third day in a row. Princess Anne traveled behind the King and Queen in the second carriage, while Princess Margaret’s two children were also in the cavalcade. Margaret’s son David Armstrong-Jones, the Earl of Snowdown, joined Charles and Camilla in their landau, while her daughter Lady Sarah Chatto traveled in the third carriage with her husband, Daniel.

Sophie was part of the Royal Procession when she attended the Royal Ascot on Wednesday and arrived by carriage with her husband, Prince Edward

RELATED: King Charles and Queen Camilla Spend Third Day in a Row at Royal Ascot — and Win Big! 

Thursday was a thoughtful day for the Duchess of Edinburgh to take her dad to Ascot. The third day is Gold Cup Day — also known as Ladies' Day — is the oldest and most prestigious race of the event and drew 60,000 spectators. 

Sophie and Christopher have attended favorite royal horse races together in the past, from various Ascot events to the Cheltenham Festival Race Meeting. On Thursday, the duo saw a royal horse race to victory, when King Charles and Queen Camilla’s 3-year-old colt Desert Hero secured a first-place finish in the King George V Stakes race. 

The King, 74, and Queen, 75, animatedly followed the race from the royal box and had the honor of accepting the trophy from a fellow member of the royal family: Queen Elizabeth’s cousin, the Duke of Kent.

Professional equestrian Zara Tindall, who has attended all three days of the Royal Ascot like her uncle King Charles and Queen Camilla, told ITV Racing why the win was "bittersweet." 

RELATED: Zara and Mike Tindall Share Adorable Couple Moment During Royal Ascot Carriage Ride

"To think how proud our grandmother the Queen would have been, but to have a winner for Charles and Camilla and keep the dream alive was incredible,” she said.

The late Queen, who died in September at age 96, was a passionate horsewoman and racing enthusiast. Her eldest son and successor inherited her horses upon her death, and Desert Hero’s victory marked something of a full-circle moment. Queen Elizabeth was also in luck at the first Royal Ascot after her coronation in June 1953 when her horse Choir Boy sprinted to a win, The Times reported. Queen Elizabeth went on to attend Ascot almost every year of her royal reign and 24 of her racehorses would win there through the years. 

Queen Camilla bites her nails as she and King Charles III watch their horse 'Saga' run in 'The Wolverton Stakes'
Queen Camilla and King Charles at the Royal Ascot.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Desert Hero’s success came arrived after another one of King Charles and Queen Camilla’s Ascot entries caused a commotion on the track. On Tuesday, the jockey astride the couple’s horse Saga was slapped with a nine-day ban for careless riding in the Wolferton Stakes, where the duo finished fifth. The royal couple was laser focused while watching the race, where Camilla bit her nail and Charles raised a hand to his mouth.

