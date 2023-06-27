Sophia Culpo Deletes TikTok Seemingly Shading Ex Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle: 'Not That Deep'

Sophia Culpo is seemingly sharing how she really feels about her ex-boyfriend Braxton Berrios' rumored new romance with Alix Earle

Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
Updated on June 27, 2023 12:51AM EDT
Sophia Culpo, Braxton Berrios, and Alix Earle
Sophia Culpo is letting people know how she feels about her ex's potential new girlfriend.

After the 26-year-old seemingly shaded her ex-boyfriend Braxton Berrios, a wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins, in a since-deleted TikTok directed at his rumored new love interest Alix Earle, the model took to her TikTok story on Monday to clarify where she stands.

"I'm sorry the internet has their panties in a wad. It wasn't that deep," she said. "It really wasn't that deep. I'm literally getting texts from my friends like, 'I'm thinking of you, are you doing okay?' I'm good. I'm good. The internet is wild, but we're good."

A rep for Sophia did not immediately respond to PEOPLE'S request for comment.

Braxton Berrios and Sophia Culpo attend Shaqs Fun House presented by FTX at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Leon Bennett/Getty

Culpo's Instagram Story post comes after she shared a TikTok video with the caption "Give it a few but call me when the love bombing ends. I gotchu #girltok #narcredflag," after Earle, 22, posted a series of TikToks of an unnamed man — who commenters say is Berrios — with her in the Hamptons over the weekend.

Culpo has reportedly deleted the post since then.

The football player and internet personality first sparked dating rumors in May after being spotted at a Miami restaurant together.

Berrios and Earle were seen one month after Culpo opened up about their breakup in a since-deleted Instagram Story captured by the New York Post, describing it as "really hard to come to terms with and process."

"I'll say that it didn't end well or honestly," she wrote. "A lot of trust was broken. But I have an amazing support system, and I appreciate everyone's love & support so, so much. This community never fails to amaze me."

According to the outlet, Culpo added that she "wasn't able to talk about this when it first happened" and shared that she is "not really one to air out a bunch of dirty details."

Speaking about the breakup's impact on her, she continued: "But I do know that I shared my relationship with you guys so it makes sense that there are questions about why this person is no longer in my life. I know that I've lost a lot of weight. It's not intentional. The betrayal in my last relationship just really took a toll on me."

In an Instagram clip of Culpo singing Billie Eillish's "Happier Than Ever" in May, her brother Gus Culpo also hinted at a bad ending between the ex-couple, writing in the comment section, "Wow. I can only speculate but IF this were about someONE or someTHING/events that possibly transpired, I would not be feeling very good at this given moment in time tbh. Just my opinion 💅🏽🤷‍♀️."

"It took me years to be able to sing in front of anyone but music is such a big part of our family and you don’t have to be amazing to share it," she wrote in the post's caption. "Plus it’s free therapy and making this was a lot of fun."

