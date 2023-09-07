Sophia Bush Rewears One of Her Wedding Dresses at Beyoncé Concert Following Split from Grant Hughes

Sophia Bush has a strong sense of sustainable style.

Bush, 41, just recycled a look from her closet at Beyoncé’s star-studded birthday show on Monday night — and she aced the silver dress code.



Just weeks after filing for divorce from her husband, Grant Hughes, Bush attended Queen Bey's concert wearing a mirror-ball like minidress, the same one she wore for afterparty festivities at her wedding last year.

She shared several photos on Instagram from her night out at Beyoncé’s stage spectacular, where she posed with friends and solo in a metallic minidress.

The ombré pailette mini dress, courtesy of New York City bridal designer Cristina Ottaviano, originally helped Bush channel the disco ball theme of her wedding afterparty, she told Vogue at the time.



The outlet described it as a “wearable disco ball,” and Bush called the afterparty look “very country western glam.”

On Monday, the One Tree Hill actress was feeling like a disco ball vibes once again as she paired the metallic piece with Off-White black boots.

“The queen said ‘wear silver’ and we said ‘yes ma’am.’ 🪩🪩🪩,” she wrote on Instagram of the outfit.

Sophia Bush and a friend pose at Beyoncé's LA concert as she rewears her wedding after-party dress. sophiabush/Instagram

Bush also praised Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour performance in the post.

“She called her #Renaissance ‘a place to dream/escape/to feel free/adventurous/to create a safe place/without judgment/a place to be free/to scream/release/feel freedom/a beautiful journey/exploration.’ Can confirm 🐝.”

In the comments, several fans noted that Bush's move to rewear the dress was one that her One Tree Hill character Brooke Davis would approve of. "Last pic is SO Brooke Davis," one user commented.

Another follower wrote: "I was gonna comment how Brooke Davis this is, and saw everybody is thinking the same thing 😂."

Sophia Bush and a friend smile in a selfie from Beyoncé's LA concert on Monday. sophiabush/Instagram

News of Bush and Hughes’ divorce came just seven weeks after the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

A source close to the couple told PEOPLE at the time: “Sophia and Grant were friends for 10 years and bonded during COVID through their love of community service. They continue to run their nonprofit together and remain good friends.”

The actress had posted for their anniversary less than two months prior to filing.

“Today marks 365 days of calling you ‘husband,’” she captioned a since-deleted post that featured a black and white throwback photo of the two on their wedding day. “Best decision of my life. It still feels just like this. Ecstatic. Running toward the future, grinning and laughing, together. I love you, my favorite. Happy Anniversary 🤍.”

Sophia Bush and ex-husband Grant Hughes pose together in Washington, D.C. in April 2022. Leigh Vogel/Getty

The couple tied the knot in June 2022 at the City County Clerk’s Office in Tulsa, Oklahoma, less than a year after announcing their engagement in a since-deleted Instagram post.

On her special day, Bush wore a floral bridal gown designed by Monique Lhuillier, which she called her “dream dress" on Instagram.

The gown incorporated several personal details unique to Bush and Hughes’ life and relationship, she revealed, including California poppies symbolizing the couple’s home, Oklahoma tea roses to represent Hughes and his family and Italian olives and branches to represent Bush and her family.

“I will love this forever,” she wrote of the customized dress.

