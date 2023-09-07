Sophia Bush Rewears One of Her Wedding Dresses at Beyoncé Concert Following Split from Grant Hughes

The newly single actress shined at Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour in L.A. on Monday in the same metallic minidress she wore to her wedding afterparty in 2022

By
Julia Moore
Julia Moore
Julia Moore is a digital news writer at PEOPLE. A graduate of Northwestern University, she has been working at PEOPLE since 2022.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on September 7, 2023 02:50PM EDT
Sophia Bush rewears wedding party dress to Beyonce concert
Sophia Bush poses with a friend at Beyoncé concert in LA. Photo:

sophiabush/Instagram

Sophia Bush has a strong sense of sustainable style.

Bush, 41, just recycled a look from her closet at Beyoncé’s star-studded birthday show on Monday night — and she aced the silver dress code.

Just weeks after filing for divorce from her husband, Grant Hughes, Bush attended Queen Bey's concert wearing a mirror-ball like minidress, the same one she wore for afterparty festivities at her wedding last year.

She shared several photos on Instagram from her night out at Beyoncé’s stage spectacular, where she posed with friends and solo in a metallic minidress. 

The ombré pailette mini dress, courtesy of New York City bridal designer Cristina Ottaviano, originally helped Bush channel the disco ball theme of her wedding afterparty, she told Vogue at the time.

The outlet described it as a “wearable disco ball,” and Bush called the afterparty look “very country western glam.”

On Monday, the One Tree Hill actress was feeling like a disco ball vibes once again as she paired the metallic piece with Off-White black boots.

“The queen said ‘wear silver’ and we said ‘yes ma’am.’ 🪩🪩🪩,” she wrote on Instagram of the outfit.

Sophia Bush rewears wedding party dress to Beyonce concert
Sophia Bush and a friend pose at Beyoncé's LA concert as she rewears her wedding after-party dress.

sophiabush/Instagram

Bush also praised Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour performance in the post.

“She called her #Renaissance ‘a place to dream/escape/to feel free/adventurous/to create a safe place/without judgment/a place to be free/to scream/release/feel freedom/a beautiful journey/exploration.’ Can confirm 🐝.”

In the comments, several fans noted that Bush's move to rewear the dress was one that her One Tree Hill character Brooke Davis would approve of. "Last pic is SO Brooke Davis," one user commented.

Another follower wrote: "I was gonna comment how Brooke Davis this is, and saw everybody is thinking the same thing 😂."

Sophia Bush rewears wedding party dress to Beyonce concert
Sophia Bush and a friend smile in a selfie from Beyoncé's LA concert on Monday.

sophiabush/Instagram

News of Bush and Hughes’ divorce came just seven weeks after the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary. 

A source close to the couple told PEOPLE at the time: “Sophia and Grant were friends for 10 years and bonded during COVID through their love of community service. They continue to run their nonprofit together and remain good friends.”

The actress had posted for their anniversary less than two months prior to filing. 

“Today marks 365 days of calling you ‘husband,’” she captioned a since-deleted post that featured a black and white throwback photo of the two on their wedding day. “Best decision of my life. It still feels just like this. Ecstatic. Running toward the future, grinning and laughing, together. I love you, my favorite. Happy Anniversary 🤍.”

Grant Hughes and Sophia Bush attend CAA Kickoff Party for the White House Correspondents Dinner weekend, in partnership with A Starting Point (ASP) and CLEAR at Dovetail at the Viceroy Washington DC on April 29, 2022
Sophia Bush and ex-husband Grant Hughes pose together in Washington, D.C. in April 2022.

Leigh Vogel/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The couple tied the knot in June 2022 at the City County Clerk’s Office in Tulsa, Oklahoma, less than a year after announcing their engagement in a since-deleted Instagram post. 

On her special day, Bush wore a floral bridal gown designed by Monique Lhuillier, which she called her “dream dress" on Instagram.

The gown incorporated several personal details unique to Bush and Hughes’ life and relationship, she revealed, including California poppies symbolizing the couple’s home, Oklahoma tea roses to represent Hughes and his family and Italian olives and branches to represent Bush and her family.

“I will love this forever,” she wrote of the customized dress.

Related Articles
Tiktoker wears wedding dress to Beyonce concert
Beyoncé Fan Rewears Wedding Dress to Concert in Celebration of 1 Year Anniversary: 'Full-Circle' (Exclusive)
Gabrielle Union Almost Bares All in Sheer Silver Dress and Thong for Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour
Gabrielle Union Almost Bares All in Sheer Silver Dress and Thong For Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour
Cardi B visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on September 06, 2023 in New York City.
Celebs in 'Beyoncé Silver' and More Standout Style Moments From the Week
Katy Perry Beyonce concert outfit
Katy Perry Had a Whole Rack of Outfit Options for Beyoncé's Birthday Concert — See Her Looks!
Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar Performed 'America Has a Problem' for the First Time at Her Birthday Renaissance Show
Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar Played 'America Has a Problem' for the First Time at Her Birthday Concert
the best celeb looks at different Beyonce tour dates this summer.
See All the Best Celebrity Outfits at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour Shows (PHOTOS)
Kerry Washington, Kelly Rowland and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attend the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at SoFi Stadium
Meghan Markle Steps Out for Second Beyoncé Concert of Weekend with Kerry Washington and Kelly Rowland
Model Winnie Harlow chops her hair
Model Winnie Harlow Debuts New Cropped Haircut at Beyoncé Concert: It's a 'Hair Renaissance'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Among Star-Studded Audience at Beyonceâs Los Angeles Show
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Attend Beyoncé’s Star-Studded Renaissance World Tour Show in L.A.
(Exclusive Coverage) (L-R) Beyonce and Diana Ross perform onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at SoFi Stadium
All the Celebrities Who Attended Beyoncé's Birthday Concert in L.A.
Rosie OâDonnell Gets Help Finding Silver Clothes for Beyonceâs âRenaissanceâ Tour: âDonât Want to Disobey the Queen Beeâ
Rosie O’Donnell 'Freaked Out' over Finding Silver Clothes for Beyoncé’s Tour: ‘Don’t Want to Disobey'
Kim Kardashian Instagram Beyonce Jeff Bezos Kris Jenner North West
Kim Kardashian Hangs Out with Jeff Bezos at Beyoncé’s Birthday Show in Los Angeles
Selena Gomez Watches Beyonce Tour With Sister Gracie, Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham
Selena Gomez Parties at Beyoncé Tour with Sister Gracie, Brooklyn Beckham and His Wife Nicola Peltz
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are loved-up as they walk arm-in-arm leaving Soho House in New York City
Megan Fox Steps Out with Fiery Red Hair with Machine Gun Kelly
wades at beyonce
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Strike a Pose with Their Kids as They Attend Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour
Kris Jenner Tina Knowles
Kris Jenner and Tina Knowles Hang Out at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour in L.A.