Sophia Bush Divorcing Husband Grant Hughes After 13 Months of Marriage (Exclusive)

Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes have called it quits.

The One Tree Hill actress, 41, filed for divorce from her husband on Friday after 13 months of marriage, PEOPLE can exclusively confirm.

“Sophia and Grant were friends for 10 years and bonded during COVID through their love of community service,” a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE. “They continue to run their nonprofit together and remain good friends.”

The news comes seven weeks after Bush celebrated their wedding anniversary in a post on Instagram.

“Today marks 365 days of calling you ‘husband,’” she captioned a black and white throwback photo of the two on their wedding day. “Best decision of my life. It still feels just like this. Ecstatic. Running toward the future, grinning and laughing, together. I love you, my favorite. Happy Anniversary 🤍.”

It also comes nearly two weeks after Bush had to leave her 2:22 A Ghost Story West End production early after catching a virus that was going through the company.

"After weeks of being intermittently pulled off stage & visiting multiple doctors, specialists, & an all nighter in the ER, I’ve been advised by my medical team in London & America to stop performing in order to get this under control & to do so in the country where I reside under the care of my own doctors," Bush wrote on July 21, adding that she was "crushed to not be able to finish" her run.

Bush and Hughes tied the knot in June 2022 at the City County Clerk's Office in Tulsa, Oklahoma nearly a year after announcing their engagement.

At the time, the actress shared photos from the romantic proposal on Instagram, noting that it took place while they were boating on Lake Como in Italy.

"So it turns out that being your favorite person's favorite person is the actual best feeling on planet Earth," Bush wrote alongside a photo of Hughes on one knee, adding: "My heart. It bursts."

In his own post to Instagram, Hughes celebrated the news by sharing a photo of them kissing on the boat. "She is my forever Favorite. This is my favorite. And our life is that we're building because she said 'Yes' is already my favorite. I am SO EXCITED to do life with you, my love," he said.

Shortly after, Bush gave fans a glimpse of her engagement ring on the social media platform and acknowledged that she felt privileged to to experience the “joy” she’s felt since saying “yes” to her betrothed.

"Leaning into this happiness," Bush said alongside a shot of a square diamond sparkler on her ring finger while taking a dip in a pool.

"I am deeply aware that joy is not an option for so many around the world in this moment. Clinging to gratitude right now because today it is an option for me. I wish this — in whatever version feels true for anyone who might see this — for you. Yes you," she continued.

"I wish you joy. Love. The feeling of being seen. Of being safe. Of being held. Of falling asleep with a smile on your face. All my love to you. In these wild times. All of the good squeeze kind. All of ours," the actress added.

Prior to Hughes, Bush was married to her One Tree Hill costar, Chad Michael Murray, from 2005-2006.