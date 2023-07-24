Soojimus Recalls CUPKIN Stainless Steel Children’s Cups Due to Lead Content

CUPKIN is announcing a recall of some of its products.

Soojimus is announcing a voluntary recall of 8 oz. and 12 oz. CUPKIN Double-Walled Stainless Steel Children’s Cups — sold online at Amazon.com and Cupkin.com from January 2018 through March 2023 — due to levels of lead.

Both sizes of the recalled cups were sold in 12 different color combinations including a matching straw: blue and green, pink and purple, blue and gray, peach and teal, black and white, coral and yellow, green and pink, polignac and potpourri, brown and peach, rust and salmon, aqua and periwinkle, and cobalt and mint.

Due to improper manufacturing processes, the stainless-steel cups contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.

"When we initially developed these cups, our manufacturing partner confirmed multiple times that absolutely no lead was used in any part of our production process. As parents to young children, our plan was to have a 100% lead-free cup," the company shares in a statement. "We took it a step further and had our cups tested by 2 separate 3rd party US CPSC-accredited labs."



"Our cups have multiple CPCs (Children’s Product Certificates) issued by both CPSC-accredited labs. This means that these labs tested our products thoroughly for lead, sharp edges, phthalates and other heavy metals / toxins but came back negative for everything," co-founder Max Kang shared.

"Cupkin was simply a side project that Soo Jin and I originally created to show our daughters what 'grit' looks like in the real world. It has become bigger than any of us could've imagined, but this is a fantastic opportunity to give our girls another example of what doing the right thing looks like. Learning that our manufacturing partner and not 1, but 2 CPSC-accredited labs let us down is a heavy set back both financially and emotionally," he continued.

"However, no matter the cost...we are going to be as transparent and proactive as possible to resolve this ASAP. We will take this opportunity to completely redesign our cups to make them even better."

Affected consumers can contact Soojimus toll-free at 888-721-0096 Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. PT, by email at CPSC@Cupkin.com, or online at their website for a refund.