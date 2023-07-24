Soojimus Recalls CUPKIN Stainless Steel Children’s Cups Due to Lead Content

Soojimus' CUPKIN cups in 8 oz. and 12 oz. sizes have been voluntarily recalled, the company announced

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 24, 2023 02:46PM EDT
Cupkin recall
Photo:

Cupkin

CUPKIN is announcing a recall of some of its products.

Soojimus is announcing a voluntary recall of 8 oz. and 12 oz. CUPKIN Double-Walled Stainless Steel Children’s Cups — sold online at Amazon.com and Cupkin.com from January 2018 through March 2023 — due to levels of lead.

Both sizes of the recalled cups were sold in 12 different color combinations including a matching straw: blue and green, pink and purple, blue and gray, peach and teal, black and white, coral and yellow, green and pink, polignac and potpourri, brown and peach, rust and salmon, aqua and periwinkle, and cobalt and mint. 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Due to improper manufacturing processes, the stainless-steel cups contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.

"When we initially developed these cups, our manufacturing partner confirmed multiple times that absolutely no lead was used in any part of our production process. As parents to young children, our plan was to have a 100% lead-free cup," the company shares in a statement. "We took it a step further and had our cups tested by 2 separate 3rd party US CPSC-accredited labs."

"Our cups have multiple CPCs (Children’s Product Certificates) issued by both CPSC-accredited labs. This means that these labs tested our products thoroughly for lead, sharp edges, phthalates and other heavy metals / toxins but came back negative for everything," co-founder Max Kang shared.

"Cupkin was simply a side project that Soo Jin and I originally created to show our daughters what 'grit' looks like in the real world. It has become bigger than any of us could've imagined, but this is a fantastic opportunity to give our girls another example of what doing the right thing looks like. Learning that our manufacturing partner and not 1, but 2 CPSC-accredited labs let us down is a heavy set back both financially and emotionally," he continued.

"However, no matter the cost...we are going to be as transparent and proactive as possible to resolve this ASAP. We will take this opportunity to completely redesign our cups to make them even better."

Affected consumers can contact Soojimus toll-free at 888-721-0096 Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. PT, by email at CPSC@Cupkin.com, or online at their website for a refund.

Related Articles
Hoda Kotb,Jenna Bush Hager
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager Weigh In on Debate About Washing Feet in Shower: 'Everything's Rolling Down There'
fanatics ceo weight loss
Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin Says He Lost Weight on Mounjaro
Ruggable's Birthday Sale Tout
Rugs of Every Shape, Size, and Style Are Discounted Right Now During Ruggable’s Biggest Sale of the Year
Christina Hall Brings Daughter Taylorâs Design Vision to Life
WATCH: Christina Hall Has a Tough New Design Client — Her 12-Year-Old Daughter Taylor (Exclusive)
Grant Wahl's wife issued a statement after his death, Can you grab this pic for tout: https://www.instagram.com/p/CJFaDzFp3eh/?hl=en And this for additional embed: https://www.instagram.com/p/CIUa3sfpEl5/?hl=en
Grant Wahl’s Wife Remembers Him as World Cup Kicks Off: Would’ve ‘Been in New Zealand Right Now’
Johnny Depp Castle Fine Art Five art launch
Johnny Depp Unveils His Debut Self-Portrait, Titled 'Five': 'Not the Most Comfortable Thing'
Jenna Lyons
'RHONY' Star Jenna Lyons Reveals Her Hair and Teeth Are Fake Due to a Genetic Disorder
Toilet rolls
Not Pooping Enough Is Linked to Cognitive Decline, Research Finds
Dish Rack Tout
This Dish Rack That 'Holds More Than You Think' Is Climbing the Charts at Amazon — and It's Only $24
A close-up of a pregnant African American woman having bloods taken.
New Blood Test Can Predict Preeclampsia — a Potentially Dangerous Pregnancy Complication — Within 30 Minutes
Jimmy Fallon, Robert Downey Jr., Nancy Meyers
Jimmy Fallon and Robert Downey Jr. Recall Feeling 'Dejected' Over Failed Audition for 'The Holiday'
Bebe Rexha and Keyan Safyari attend Bebe Rexha's "Bebe" Album Release Event
Bebe Rexha Shares Text Seemingly from Boyfriend Keyan Safyari Criticizing Her Weight and Hinting at Breakup
A Father of 4 â Who Was Months Away from His Wedding â Dead After Falling into a Manhole at Work
Father of 4 Dead After Falling into Manhole at Work Just Months Before His Wedding
Sam and Laura Kaitz Reunited with Son After Infant Stuck in Mexico amid 2Â½ Month Surrogacy Drama
N.J. Couple Brings Baby Home After He Was Stuck in Mexico amid Months-Long Surrogacy Drama (Exclusive)
Contestants walk runway after swimsuit at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall
Miss America Contestants Recall Disordered Eating, Drug Abuse Due to 'Unrealistic' Body Standards (Exclusive)
A composite of four of the best ceiling fans, each on a different color background with a People Tested badge.
The 8 Best Ceiling Fans of 2023, Tested and Reviewed