Sonoma County Tough Mudder Event — Where Some Claimed to Smell ‘Cow Manure’ on Field — Sickens Hundreds

The event sent some participants to the ER with blisters, rashes and fevers

By Cara Lynn Shultz
Published on August 28, 2023 10:39AM EDT
Competitors take part in "Tough Mudder" in Sonoma, California, United States on August 28, 2022.
Many were sickened after Sonoma County Tough Mudder event. Photo:

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty

A Tough Mudder competition in California’s Sonoma County may have sickened hundreds, according to an updated report on the event, where participants claimed they smelled cow manure on the muddy, wet field.

“There was a few times during the race where I could smell cow manure,” Nicole Villagran, who developed a rash after participating in the event, told ABC News

"You wake up the next day and you're like, ‘What is all this on my arm? Like, what is going on here?’ And it's on both arms. That's where I was digging and doing army crawls and it's on the inside of my knees where I was pushing off of as well," said Villagran.

A Tough Mudder race is a collaborative obstacle course challenge, where participants attempt Boot Camp-style hurdles in mud and muddy water. 

TikToker Lindsay Sirmon, who participated in the Tough Mudder challenge, shared a video of rash-covered knees, writing, “Had a blast at Tough Mudder Sonoma but…..little did we know that chills, fever, body aches (headache) and infection would follow.”

“We hosed off, changed clothes then showered well after,” Sirmon wrote in the TikTok caption. “After drs. visits, we are on antibiotics and topicals.”

But as Sirmon pointed out, “I mean, it is in the mud, I get that.”

ABC News reports that now at least 350 people who participated in the August 19-20 event have become sick.

Their symptoms were so severe, ranging from skin rashes to vomiting, that it prompted the county health department to issue an advisory.

“The Tough Mudder race involved extensive skin exposure to mud. Most affected persons have pustular rash [rashes with pus-filled blisters], fever, myalgias [muscle pain], and headache,” the August 23 advisory from the Sonoma County Department of Health Services said.

However, the advisory continued that the symptoms could have a wide range of causes — some potentially deadly, although there have been no reports of fatalities from the Sonoma County event.

“These symptoms could be indicative of a minor illness called Swimmers’ Itch, but they can also indicate a staph infection or other more serious bacterial infection such as Aeromonas.” 

Swimmer’s Itch is caused by microscopic parasites in water, according to the CDC, and while uncomfortable, can usually be treated at home with corticosteroid cream.

Competitors take part in "Tough Mudder" in Sonoma, California, United States on August 28, 2022.
Some participants in the Sonoma County Tough Mudder experienced rashes and fevers.

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty

Staph infections, however, can turn deadly, the Mayo Clinic says. While symptoms vary, staph usually presents with pus-filled boils, impetigo (a painful rash), and cellulitis.

If the staph bacteria enters the bloodstream, it can cause a deep infection known as bacteremia, which can impact internal organs, and muscles.

While staph is generally treated with antibiotics, the Mayo Clinic points out that antibiotic-resistant strains of staph may require intravenous antibiotics.

And according to the National Institute of Health, Aeromonas is caused by “opportunistic bacteria” that generally live in water, and possess a “wide spectra of antibiotic resistance.”

The CDC says California is the first state to mandate reporting of Aeromonas infections.

“Bloodstream infections caused by Aeromonas tend to be very severe and progress rapidly,” the National Institute of Health has said. “While the overall frequency of Aeromonas as a cause of … bacteremia is low, Aeromonas bacteremia has a high fatality rate.”

The Sonoma County health department also advised: “If you participated in the race and have a rash with fever or other symptoms, please see your medical provider or, if you do not have a medical provider, your local emergency department. You may wish to take this Advisory with you. Incubation period is 12 to 48 hours.”

A representative for Tough Mudder said in a statement to PEOPLE that all participants and spectators from the event have been contacted and urged to seek medical attention if they are experiencing any symptoms. Additionally, they are working closely with the County of Sonoma Health Services to investigate the matter.

“As it has been for the thousands of races we have put on for millions of racers across the globe, the health and safety of the Tough Mudder community is always our top priority,” the statement said. “All necessary protocols were followed in preparation for, and during, the event. Our thoughts are with those affected and we are actively investigating to understand exactly what occurred.”

PEOPLE has reached back out to Tough Mudder for further comment.



Related Articles
Zendaya and Tom Holland Show off Basketball Skills While Visiting Oakland Non-Profit
Zendaya and Tom Holland Show off Basketball Skills While Visiting Oakland School
Melbourne mother Sandeep Kaur was told her 16-month-old daughterâs symptoms were nothing to worry about. The toddler ended up spending two months in the intensive care unit, suffering kidney failure and swelling so intense she could no longer walk.
Toddler Ends Up in ICU After Strep A Infection Is Dismissed as 'Just a Fever'
ough Mudder Sonoma California August 08 28 22
Mysterious Rashes, Vomiting Plague Competitors in California Tough Mudder Challenge
In an aerial view, a power pole stands over burned cars and homes in a neighborhood that was destroyed by a wildfire on August 17, 2023 in Lahaina, Hawaii. At least 111 people were killed and thousands were displaced after a wind driven wildfire devastated the towns of Lahaina and Kula early last week. Crews are continuing to search for missing people.
Maui County Files Lawsuit Against Hawaiian Electric Company After Devastating Wildfires
Calif. Mom on âHealingâ Trip to Maui Identified as First Tourist Killed in Wildfires: âShe Had a Heart of Goldâ
Grandmother of 4 Is First Tourist Identified as Victim of Maui Fires: 'She Had a Heart of Gold'
Streamy Awards
Streamy Awards 2023: Complete Winners List
Wig store generic image
$200K Worth of Wigs Stolen from L.A. Store Serving Women and Children with Cancer
Christie Rockwood, was last seen on Sunday, August 20, 2023.
Calif. Woman Missing After Home Swept Away During Tropical Storm: 'We Still Have Hope,' Says Daughter
Guy Fieri grilling at the 2016 Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival Presented By FOOD & WINE at Surfcomber Hotel on February 27, 2016
Guy Fieri Is Putting on an 'Unprecedented' Event to Raise Money for Maui
Law enforcement officers and EMTs interact next to Cook's Corner biker bar in Trabuco Canyon, California
4 Dead, Including Gunman, in Shooting at California Biker Bar
Lisa Hu found
An Oakland Woman Missing for Eight Years Has Been Located, Claims She Was Never Missing
Mom Gives Birth to Baby in Power Outage at L.A. Hospital. Thanks to Nurses Using Flashlights!
Mom Gives Birth to Baby in Power Outage at L.A. Hospital — Thanks to Nurses Using Flashlights!
At Least 26 People Across 11 U.S. States Sickened by Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Small Turtles, Says CDC
At Least 26 People in 11 U.S. States Sickened by Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Turtles, Says CDC
An aerial image shows a red roofed house that survived the fires surrounded by destroyed homes and buildings burned to the ground in the historic Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui in Lahaina, Hawaii on August 10, 2023
100-Year-Old Wooden House Unscathed After Deadly Maui Fires: 'Looks Like It Was Photoshopped In'
Johnnie Irwin Gets MRI and CAT Scan in a Parking Lot as He Continues Treatment for Terminal Cancer
Jonnie Irwin Gets MRI and CT Scan in a Parking Lot as He Continues Treatment for Terminal Cancer
LeBron James and Son Bronny Leave with Drake After Rapper's Los Angeles Concert
LeBron James and Son Bronny Get the VIP Treatment with Drake at the Rapper’s Los Angeles Concert