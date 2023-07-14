Sonja Morgan Dishes On 'All in' Sex Romp with 'Crappie Lake' Local: 'He Even Left Me Money!'

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek, the Bravo star regales fellow 'RHONY' alum Luann de Lesseps with a detailed account of a hookup with a man from Benton, Illinois, where they're staying for the summer

Published on July 14, 2023 12:00PM EDT

Sonja Morgan is sharing all the details about her summer fling.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Sunday’s episode of Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake, The Real Housewives of New York City alum, 59, dishes to her friend Luann de Lesseps about hooking up with a local man from Benton, Illinois, the small town where the reality stars are staying for the summer.

When de Lesseps, 58, arrives at her motel room, she tells Morgan, “Oh my God, you look like a million dollars. How was your night?” 

“I got to tell you, this guy,” Morgan responds and tells de Lesseps that after spending the night together, he “even left me money” as she points to quarters on the floor.

“Oh my God, for four quarters,” de Lesseps jokes. "I mean I’m sure he was very happy to give you a tip."

Sonja Morgan on 'Crappie Lake'.

Bravo

The Sonja by Sonja Morgan designer reveals that she was satisfied after their romp, sharing, “I can't even talk. I mean usually I'm tapping for more. This guy was...” — de Lesseps interrupts, “all in.”

“And again and again and again,” she adds. “I was like, 'Holy f---!' I got my pipes cleaned.”

The "Money Can't Buy You Class" singer then reminded Morgan that she gave up her interest in the man for her, saying, “I could see that you were all into him. So I was like, I'm gonna let her have that one.”

Luann de Lesseps on 'Crappie Lake'.

Bravo

After finding the man’s business card, de Lesseps thinks his catchphrase might be just right.

“The key word here is service with a smile and look at you, you’re smiling. You're grinning from ear to ear. I love it you got laid ... now it’s my turn,” she says.

However, Morgan doesn’t agree with her pal’s assessment and argues that the locale was into her regardless.

“OK, Lu. Guess what, he was stuck to me like white on rice, OK,” she insists. “I didn't see him asking Luann, 'Would you like a ride home?' No, he just took my arm. He's like, 'I'll give you a ride back.'”

Sonja Morgan on 'Crappie Lake'.

Bravo

Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake features Morgan and de Lesseps spending time in the town the small farm community with a population of fewer than 7,000 people.

During the summer, the pair are tasked with rebuilding the community after COVID and increase tourism. To do so, they dream up opportunities including building a park, planning the towns annual Christmas in July festivities and putting on a variety show.

Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on Bravo.

