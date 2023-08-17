Sonic Is Giving Teachers Free Food and Drinks for a Week to Celebrate Back to School

The freebies include slushes, cheeseburgers and tots

By
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi headshot
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE. Their work has previously appeared in the Kitchn, TODAY Digital and Insider.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 17, 2023 05:27PM EDT
Sonic Is Giving Out Free Food and Drinks to Teachers to Celebrate Back to School
Sonic Is Giving Out Free Food and Drinks to Teachers to Celebrate Back to School. Photo:

SONIC

Sonic is starting off the school year the right way – with freebies!

From Aug. 21 to Aug. 25, educators are eligible for sweet new deals from the fast food chain. Teachers, faculty and staff members at K-12 schools or degree-granting universities, can snag the deals by signing up for Sonic’s Teacher’s Circle on the app. Once they do so, they’ll be sent freebies and rewards each day. 

The week of rewards starts with a free large drink or slush on Monday, Aug. 21, a free breakfast entrée on Tuesday, Aug. 22 and a free small cold brew on Wednesday, Aug. 23. The tail end of the week offers Sonic staples: free medium tots or fries on Thursday, Aug. 24 and a free cheeseburger on Friday Aug. 25.

In order to get the freebies, teachers must make another purchase and use the drive-in chain’s app. 

Kim Lewis, the Vice President of Brand Experience for Sonic, said the back to school deal is the brand’s token of appreciation for teachers. 

Sonic Is Giving Out Free Food and Drinks to Teachers to Celebrate Back to School
Sonic Is Giving Out Free Food and Drinks to Teachers to Celebrate Back to School.

SONIC; Business Wire

“Educators give their all each day as they shape and inspire the minds of our kids. Providing teachers and faculty with a week of special SONIC rewards is our small way of saying thanks as they start a new school year,” she said in a statement.

This summer, Sonic kept their menu fresh with new deals and partnerships. In July, the chain announced a new campaign, the summer “drinks remix,” which is a partnership with artists JP Saxe, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson and Metro Boomin that brings their favorite drinks to Sonic.

JP Saxe’s curated drink is a mango slush with Nerds candy, while Kelsea Ballerini’s is ocean water with blue raspberry and lime. 

Sonic Drops a New Summer Slushes Menu Inspired by Celebrities' Orders
JP Saxe, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson and Metro Boomin team up with Sonic.

Courtesy of Sonic

Lainey Wilson’s creation screams everything fruity: Sprite Zero with strawberries and sugar-free peach. Metro Boomin rounds out the sweet offerings with a simple lemonade with strawberries and vanilla.

“I have so many summertime memories from my teen years until now that involve SONIC,” Ballerini said of her choice in a release. “From going with friends after games to grabbing something to sip on the way to soundcheck. My go to has always been an Ocean Water, and when you remix it with blue raspberry and real limes...it’s a vacation in a cup.”

By sharing the artists' favorite combos — made with all existing menu items — Sonic is reminding customers that you can always customize your drink order (like a celebrity, or not!).

Related Articles
Host Bobby Flay and Chef Michael Symon in round 2, as seen on Bobby's Triple Threat, Season 2
Bobby Flay Torments Frenemy Michael Symon in Sneak Peek of 'Bobby's Triple Threat' (Exclusive)
Taylor Odlozil Shares How Son Weston Is Honoring Late Mom Haley on His First Day of School
TikToker Haley Odlozil, Who Died Last Month at 30, Honored by 4-Year-Old Son on His First Day of School
Pump Restaurant, Lisa Vanderpump
Lisa Vanderpump’s Shuttered Restaurant Pump Will Reopen Next to TomTom After Landlord Issues
Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates with fans after hitting a solo home run against the Oakland Athletics during the second inning of a game at Dodger Stadium on August 02, 2023
Mookie Betts Hits a Home Run After Fan Bets His Baby's Middle Name on It: 'One of the Coolest Moments'
Jessie James Decker, wearing The Covenant School ribbon, attends the Pro Football Hall Of Fame's Family Recovery Fund charity concert and dinner with proceeds benefiting the Covenant School held at The Twelve Thirty Club on April 04, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee; Vivianne Decker
Jessie James Decker Celebrates Daughter's First Day of School: 'My Baby Is Growing Up So Fast'
Jamie Lynn Spears with her kids
Jamie Lynn Spears Says Daughters Are 'Growing Up Way Too Fast' in Adorable First Day of School Photos
Priyanka Chopra is stepping away from NYC restaurant SONA
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Is Stepping Away from Her N.Y.C. Restaurant (Exclusive)
Creep on the Food at Universal's Halloween Horror Nights, from Last of Us Ravioli to Bloody Snowballs
The Best Food at Universal's Halloween Horror Nights— from 'Last of Us' Mushroom Ravioli to 'Chucky' Fried Chicken
Starbucks Limited-Time Summer Remix Menu
Starbucks Adds 3 Drinks to the Summer Menu Including a Blended Iced Tea
Jamie Lynn Spears with her kids
Celebrity Kids' Back to School Photos 2023
Minion Land at Universal Orlando Is Here! From Banana Popcorn to Blasting Villains, See What's in Store
Minion Land at Universal Orlando Is Here! From Banana Popcorn to Blasting Villains, See What's in Store
Ashley Tisdale Interview Tout
Ashley Tisdale Is a ‘Huge Amazon Person’ — and She Showed Us Her Latest Order
bedsure duvet tout
This Duvet Cover That’s Like Being ‘Wrapped in a Cloud’ Is as Little as $26 at Amazon
Nahco Cheese Spill
Truck Accident Spills Cheese on Highway Causing 'Nacho Ordinary' Traffic Jam
martha stewart making her viral smashed potatoes
Martha Stewart Shows How to Recreate the Viral Smashed Potato from Her Las Vegas Restaurant
Doritos Locos tacos and a fountain drink are arranged for a photograph at a Taco Bell restaurant, a unit of Yum! Brands Inc., in Redondo Beach, California
Taco Bell’s Doritos Locos Tacos Are Free Every Tuesday for a Month