Sonic Is Giving Teachers Free Food and Drinks for a Week to Celebrate Back to School

Sonic is starting off the school year the right way – with freebies!

From Aug. 21 to Aug. 25, educators are eligible for sweet new deals from the fast food chain. Teachers, faculty and staff members at K-12 schools or degree-granting universities, can snag the deals by signing up for Sonic’s Teacher’s Circle on the app. Once they do so, they’ll be sent freebies and rewards each day.

The week of rewards starts with a free large drink or slush on Monday, Aug. 21, a free breakfast entrée on Tuesday, Aug. 22 and a free small cold brew on Wednesday, Aug. 23. The tail end of the week offers Sonic staples: free medium tots or fries on Thursday, Aug. 24 and a free cheeseburger on Friday Aug. 25.

In order to get the freebies, teachers must make another purchase and use the drive-in chain’s app.

Kim Lewis, the Vice President of Brand Experience for Sonic, said the back to school deal is the brand’s token of appreciation for teachers.

Sonic Is Giving Out Free Food and Drinks to Teachers to Celebrate Back to School. SONIC; Business Wire

“Educators give their all each day as they shape and inspire the minds of our kids. Providing teachers and faculty with a week of special SONIC rewards is our small way of saying thanks as they start a new school year,” she said in a statement.

This summer, Sonic kept their menu fresh with new deals and partnerships. In July, the chain announced a new campaign, the summer “drinks remix,” which is a partnership with artists JP Saxe, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson and Metro Boomin that brings their favorite drinks to Sonic.

JP Saxe’s curated drink is a mango slush with Nerds candy, while Kelsea Ballerini’s is ocean water with blue raspberry and lime.

JP Saxe, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson and Metro Boomin team up with Sonic. Courtesy of Sonic

Lainey Wilson’s creation screams everything fruity: Sprite Zero with strawberries and sugar-free peach. Metro Boomin rounds out the sweet offerings with a simple lemonade with strawberries and vanilla.

“I have so many summertime memories from my teen years until now that involve SONIC,” Ballerini said of her choice in a release. “From going with friends after games to grabbing something to sip on the way to soundcheck. My go to has always been an Ocean Water, and when you remix it with blue raspberry and real limes...it’s a vacation in a cup.”

By sharing the artists' favorite combos — made with all existing menu items — Sonic is reminding customers that you can always customize your drink order (like a celebrity, or not!).

