Sonic Drops a New Summer Slushes Menu Inspired by Orders from Stars Like Kelsea Ballerini

Four stars are sharing their personalized slush orders

By Staff Author
Published on July 20, 2023 04:28PM EDT
Sonic Drops a New Summer Slushes Menu Inspired by Celebrities' Orders
JP Saxe, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson and Metro Boomin team up with Sonic. Photo:

Courtesy of Sonic

Sonic is getting a star-studded makeover.

On Monday, the fast food chain announced a new campaign, the summer “drinks remix,” which is a partnership with artists JP Saxe, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson and Metro Boomin that brings their favorite slushes to Sonic.

Starting now, customers can order the musicians’ go-to drink combinations. JP Saxe’s curated drink is a mango slush with Nerds candy, while Kelsea Ballerini’s is ocean water with blue raspberry and lime. 

Lainey Wilson’s creation screams everything fruity: Sprite Zero with strawberries and sugar-free peach. Metro Boomin rounds out the sweet offerings with a simple lemonade with strawberries and vanilla slush.

“I have so many summertime memories from my teen years until now that involve SONIC,” Ballerini said of her choice in a release. “From going with friends after games to grabbing something to sip on the way to soundcheck. My go to has always been an Ocean Water, and when you remix it with blue raspberry and real limes...it’s a vacation in a cup.”

Fans can try all four of the “drink remixes” at Sonic locations across the U.S., and the brand even encourages restaurant-goers to create their own customizable slush, inspired by the featured stars. 

Kelsea Ballerini teams up with Sonic.
Metro Boomin teams up with Sonic.
L: Caption Kelsea Ballerini teams up with Sonic. PHOTO:

Courtesy of Sonic
R: Caption Metro Boomin teams up with Sonic. PHOTO:

Courtesy of Sonic

Back in May, Sonic announced a new mashup menu item: the Sour Patch Kids Slush Float. The epic frozen treat combines rich vanilla ice cream with Sour Patch Kids watermelon flavor slush, along with the brand's signature chewy candy.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Lainey Wilson teams up with Sonic.
JP Saxe teams up with Sonic.
L: Caption Lainey Wilson teams up with Sonic. PHOTO:

Courtesy of Sonic
R: Caption JP Saxe teams up with Sonic. PHOTO:

Courtesy of Sonic


Sonic called the new release a "sour then sweet" treat that can satisfy both cravings. The dreamy slush and ice cream mashup won't stay on the menu indefinitely — it's slated to be available through July 31.

Partial proceeds from the new drink, along with all of Sonic drink proceeds, are donated to Limeades for Learning, which supports teachers and education efforts nationwide.

Sonic and Sour Patch Collaboration
Sonic and Sour Patch collaborate on slush. Sonic

Last March, the drive-in chain also announced a launch of hard seltzers inspired by their signature slushes. Sonic teamed up with fellow Oklahoma-City based brand COOP Ale Works to craft its first line of hard seltzers.

There are two fun variety packs: citrus and tropical. And cherry limeade and ocean water also come in 12-packs.

Related Articles
Sweet Magnolias margarita recipe
We Tried the Official ‘Sweet Magnolias’ Margarita Recipe So You Can ‘Pour It Out’ with the Ladies for Season 3
Philana Holmes and her daughter Olivia Caraballo, 7 listen to the final witness in their case at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Wednesday May 10, 2023. Holmes and Olivia's father, Humberto Caraballo Estevez, are suing McDonald's after their daughter got second-degree burns from a scalding hot chicken nugget.
Florida Family Awarded $800,000 Against McDonald’s After Toddler Was Burned by Chicken Nuggets
Jaime Christine Major served fries from garbage south carolina
Burger King Manager Charged After Allegedly Serving French Fries That Had Been in a Trash Can
mcdonalds new pb mcflurry
McDonald's Adds a New Peanut Butter Crunch McFlurry to the Menu
A behind-the-scenes shot of an In-N-Out kitchen, with employees grilling fresh patties and assembling burgers with lightning speed. TThe kitchen is clean and well-organized, with large signs reminding employees of the company's commitment to quality.
In-N-Out Burger Is Banning Employees from Wearing Masks So Customers Can 'See Our Associates' Smiles'
Matt James Baskin Robbins Partnership
Matt James Has Convinced Rachael Kirkconnell to Eat Dessert Before Dinner After Doing It 'for Years'
Taco Bell and Taco John's
Taco Bell Wins Battle to Free 'Taco Tuesday' Trademark from Rival Chain
More than 35 years after their first collaboration, Sizzler and Full House actress Jodie Sweetin have joined forces once again to recreate their iconic 1987 television ad.
Jodie Sweetin Pokes Fun at Sizzler in New Commercial: It’s ‘Still Open’
Ree Drummond Pineapple
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Shares Her Favorite Method for Cutting a Pineapple
Becky G for Cheetos
Becky G Says She Sold Cheetos at School for '75 Cents' as She Works with Brand to Help Latin Students (Exclusive)
Cheese plate, snack plate
What’s Girl Dinner? All About the Snacky TikTok Trend Sparking Chatter on Social Media
Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenna press photo of 818 Tequila
Watch Kendall Jenner Make 818 Tequila Drinks with ‘Cocktail Queen’ Kris Jenner —Plus See Their Favorite Concoction
Dax Shepard Enjoys an Ice Cream Cone at Dairy Queen with Kristen Bell and Reveals His Favorite Treat at the Chain
Dax Shepard Enjoys Ice Cream at Dairy Queen with Kristen Bell and Reveals His Favorite Treat at the Chain
Valerie Bertinelli attends the Build Series to discuss 'Kids Baking Championship" & "Family Restaurant Rivals' at Build Studio
Valerie Bertinelli Claps Back at TikTok Commenter Who Seemingly Criticized Her Use of Botox
Tucci and Downey
Robert Downey Jr. Enjoys Meal Cooked by Stanley Tucci: 'Truly a Gem of a Fella'
Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon
Kevin Bacon Shares the Cooking Habit That Drives Wife Kyra Sedgwick 'Nuts'