Sonic Drops a New Summer Slushes Menu Inspired by Orders from Stars Like Kelsea Ballerini

Sonic is getting a star-studded makeover.

On Monday, the fast food chain announced a new campaign, the summer “drinks remix,” which is a partnership with artists JP Saxe, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson and Metro Boomin that brings their favorite slushes to Sonic.

Starting now, customers can order the musicians’ go-to drink combinations. JP Saxe’s curated drink is a mango slush with Nerds candy, while Kelsea Ballerini’s is ocean water with blue raspberry and lime.

Lainey Wilson’s creation screams everything fruity: Sprite Zero with strawberries and sugar-free peach. Metro Boomin rounds out the sweet offerings with a simple lemonade with strawberries and vanilla slush.

“I have so many summertime memories from my teen years until now that involve SONIC,” Ballerini said of her choice in a release. “From going with friends after games to grabbing something to sip on the way to soundcheck. My go to has always been an Ocean Water, and when you remix it with blue raspberry and real limes...it’s a vacation in a cup.”

Fans can try all four of the “drink remixes” at Sonic locations across the U.S., and the brand even encourages restaurant-goers to create their own customizable slush, inspired by the featured stars.

Back in May, Sonic announced a new mashup menu item: the Sour Patch Kids Slush Float. The epic frozen treat combines rich vanilla ice cream with Sour Patch Kids watermelon flavor slush, along with the brand's signature chewy candy.



Sonic called the new release a "sour then sweet" treat that can satisfy both cravings. The dreamy slush and ice cream mashup won't stay on the menu indefinitely — it's slated to be available through July 31.

Partial proceeds from the new drink, along with all of Sonic drink proceeds, are donated to Limeades for Learning, which supports teachers and education efforts nationwide.

Last March, the drive-in chain also announced a launch of hard seltzers inspired by their signature slushes. Sonic teamed up with fellow Oklahoma-City based brand COOP Ale Works to craft its first line of hard seltzers.

There are two fun variety packs: citrus and tropical. And cherry limeade and ocean water also come in 12-packs.

