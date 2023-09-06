Former NFL player Hugh Douglas is mourning the loss of his son, Hugh, after a tragic car accident on Monday afternoon.

According to a statement from Morehouse College, Hugh and a friend identified as Christion Files Jr. were killed in a car accident in Atlanta.

"Hugh and Christion were not just friends but also roommates during their sophomore year, and their loss is deeply felt by all of us in the Morehouse family," the statement read.

According to police documents obtained by the Philadelphia Inquirer, officials said the men "had been driving at a high rate of speed" when the incident occurred.

The vehicle reportedly "careened off the road" before colliding with two utility poles, and eventually flipped over, according to the outlet.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene, per the Inquirer.

Hugh Sr., 52, is a retired, three-time Pro Bowl select who played six seasons for the Philadelphia Eagles and three with the New York Jets. He was drafted in 1995 and went on to the win the Rookie of the Year award that year.

The former NFL player shared a statement on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday.

Hugh Sr. wrote, "I appreciate each and everyone of your well wishes.. And I apologise if I don’t get back to each and every one of you right now but I am a bit overwhelmed. But know that I appreciate all the love," Hugh Sr. wrote.



Since Monday's tragedy, the elder Hugh has been sharing photos of his son on the platform. Among them, several show Hugh Jr. dressed in football garb, selfies of the father and son and family photos from the late student's childhood.

Morehouse College said Hugh was "an exceptional student who displayed immense dedication and promise in pursuing a business administration degree" in their statement on Monday.

Additionally, he was on track to complete a minor in finance and participated in several finance-driven clubs and programs around the university.

In concluding their statement, the school said, "During these difficult times, we must come together as a community to remember and celebrate the lives of Hugh and Christion. They leave a legacy of excellence, passion, and dedication that will continue to inspire us all. We extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of Hugh and Christion. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this incredibly challenging time."

