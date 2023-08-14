Son in 'Blind Side' Family Says He Gets Why Michael Oher 'Is Mad' but Denies He Has 'Millions'

Sean Tuohy Jr., the son of the family featured in the 2009 film The Blind Side, spoke out Monday after former NFL star and the film's subject Michael Oher alleged that the Tuohy family did not legally adopt him and instead made millions on his falsified life story.

“I completely understand,” Tuohy Jr. said in an interview with Barstool Sports when asked about why his brother Michael Oher is upset.

“Somebody clearly is making a ton of the money off that movie, and he’s not seeing any of it — listen, if someone made a movie that I thought was about me, and I see it sold $300 million [at the] box office and I don’t see anything, I could see how that would upset me,” Dave Portnoy, the founder and owner of the popular sports blog, said during the discussion.

The film is based on a 2006 book of the same name which told the story of how the Tuohys supposedly took in Oher, 37, who struggled with homelessness before he was adopted by the family, who say they helped him through high school, college and his eventual NFL career.

Tuohy Jr. asserted that the main reason he chose to do the interview was because he read reports claiming his family made “$2 million” from the movie and says that the stories were inaccurate.

After sharing that his friends were sending him links to articles and “roasting” him in the group chat, he added: “Man, if I had $2 million in my bank account, it would be in my email signature and say, ‘Signed, SJ Tuohy, multi-millionaire.’ ”

“I get it, why he’s mad. I completely understand,” Tuohy Jr. continued. “It stinks that it’ll play out on a very public stage,” he added of the high-profile scandal. The court documents obtained by PEOPLE and filed by Oher were an attempt to end the conservatorship reportedly set in place by his adoptive parents, Leigh Anne and Sean.

The paperwork added that the husband and wife, along with their two children, were reportedly paid $225,000 for the film plus 2.5 percent of the film’s proceeds.

“Michael trusted the Tuohys and signed where they told him to sign,” the documents alleged of the 2004 deal. “What he signed, however, and unknown to Michael until after February 2023, were not adoption papers, or the equivalent of adoption papers.”

At the time of what he believed to be an adoption, Oher had “no known physical or psychological disabilities” that would require him to be subjected to a conservatorship.

Almost 20 years later, Leigh Anne and Sean still “have all powers of attorney to act on” the former Baltimore Ravens star’s behalf. The prior agreement says Oher “shall not be allowed to enter into any contracts or bind himself without the direct approval of his conservators.”

ESPN was the first to break the news with a headline claiming that the Tuohys made millions of dollars based on a lie. The inspiring story of the impoverished high school athlete who came from a family of 12, had a mother who was battling addiction, being adopted, and going on to play for the NFL earned Sandra Bullock the Oscar for Best Actress for her portrayal of Leigh Anne at the 82nd Academy Awards.

“Where other parents of Michael’s classmates saw Michael simply as a nice kid in need, Conservators Sean Tuohy and Leigh Anne Tuohy saw something else: a gullible young man whose athletic talent could be exploited for their own benefit,” the filing alleged.

Oher’s attorney J. Gerard Stranch IV told ESPN: “Mike didn't grow up with a stable family life. When the Tuohy family told Mike they loved him and wanted to adopt him, it filled a void that had been with him his entire life. Discovering that he wasn't actually adopted devastated Mike and wounded him deeply."

