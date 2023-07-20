Detained Soldier Travis King’s Loved Ones Don’t Understand Why He Fled South Korea: ‘He Was on His Way Home’

Pvt. 2nd Class Travis King is now in North Korean custody after officials say he purposefully ran across the border this week

Published on July 20, 2023 05:04PM EDT
Relatives of the American soldier who was detained in North Korea after crossing into the country from South Korea earlier this week are now struggling to understand what made him run across the border.

Pvt. Travis King is now in North Korean custody after officials say he purposefully ran across the border this week. Speaking to the Associated Press, King's maternal grandfather, Carl Gates, said, “I can’t see him doing that intentionally if he was in his right mind. Travis is a good guy. He wouldn’t do nothing to hurt nobody. And I can’t see him trying to hurt himself."

King's uncle, Myron Gates, echoed the confusion, telling the AP: “I don’t understand why he would do that, because it seemed like he was on his way back here to the United States. He was on his way home.”

Various South Korean media outlets and the Associated Press report that King was scheduled to fly back to the U.S. after being imprisoned in South Korea for two months following assault charges stemming from an alleged physical altercation at a nightclub last September.

The AP reports that King was released from the South Korean prison on July 10 and was set to head to the U.S. to face further military disciplinary action (and, potentially, discharge from the Army).

King was reportedly at the airport on Tuesday afternoon, where he was due to board a flight to a military base in Fort Bliss, ABC News reports. But at some point, it appears he left the building and joined a group of civilians who were on a tour of the nearby Joint Security Area, which separates North and South Korea and is known to be heavily guarded by soldiers from both sides.

That's when King left the tour group and ran across the border into North Korea, according to reports.

Speaking to ABC News, King's mother, Claudine Gates, said, "I can't see Travis doing anything like that," adding that she had spoken to her son "a few days ago," at which point he told her he would soon be returning to the U.S. base in Fort Bliss.

King's grandfather described him to the AP as "a nice, quiet guy," adding: “He doesn’t bother anybody. He keeps to himself."

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters Tuesday that officials are "very early" in the process of determining what, exactly, happened, and that "there's a lot that we're still trying to learn."

