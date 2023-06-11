Soldier Faints During King Charles' Birthday Parade Rehearsal — and Keeps Playing the Trombone

“Difficult conditions but you all did a really good job," Prince William told British soldiers rehearsing for King Charles’ upcoming birthday parade

Published on June 11, 2023 11:03AM EDT
A British soldier continued playing the trombone after he fainted while rehearsing for King Charles’ upcoming birthday parade.

According to BBC News, one of the band members collapsed on Saturday while practicing in London’s extreme heat conditions.

He regained consciousness moments later, however, and stood back up to resume playing his instrument, before he was escorted away for medical assistance.

Prince William personally tweeted about the incident on the Prince and Princess of Wales' Twitter account on Saturday morning.

“A big thank you to every soldier who took part in the Colonel’s Review this morning in the heat. Difficult conditions but you all did a really good job. Thank you. W,” wrote the Prince of Wales, 40.

prince william Soldier Fainted

Karwai Tang/WireImage

The band of soldiers was rehearsing for the Trooping the Colour, the annual public celebration of the British monarch's birthday, which will take place at Horse Guards Parade on June 17 this year.

The festivities will mark the first birthday parade of King Charles' reign, although Queen Elizabeth held the annual event around the same time of year.

More than 1,500 soldiers and 300 horses from the Household Division of Welsh, Irish, Scottish, Grenadier and Coldstream Guards paraded for inspection by Prince William during the rehearsal.

prince william Soldier Fainted

Karwai Tang/WireImage

They carried out complex battlefield drill maneuvers to a program of music, which had what the prince’s office called "a distinctly Welsh theme."

There were also some new tunes composed by members of the Band of the Welsh Guards specifically for the occasion.

The music and the parade will be viewed by the royal family — including Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla — and millions of television viewers next Saturday.

The parade will be a year of firsts — the initial one for the King, and the first one for William as Prince of Wales.

Saturday also marked the first time that William took on the rehearsal role since he was made ceremonial Colonel of the Welsh Guards shortly after the death of Queen Elizabeth in September.

He undertook the Colonel's review when he was Colonel of the Irish Guards last year — a role that now belongs to his wife.

