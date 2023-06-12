The Brand Behind the Skincare Wand Used All Over Hollywood Is Coming for Your Whole Routine

Get ready for a wave of excitement — Solawave, the brand behind Hollywood’s favorite skincare wand, has added four new products to its lineup.

Solawave’s illustrious red light therapy wand has been used on celebrities including Pedro Pascal, Priyanka Chopra Jones, Jennifer Coolidge, and Gabrielle Union for high-profile red carpet events like the Oscars and the Met Gala. So our interest was piqued when we heard about the brand’s new Solabiome skincare line, which aims to meet your needs with just four products: cleanser, mist, serum, and moisturizer. Plus, prices start at $24 and everything is under $40.

Shop Solawave’s New Solabiome Skincare Line

What’s unique about Solabiome is the inclusion of synbiotics — a blend of prebiotics and probiotics — which the brand says benefit the skin’s microbiome. According to Solawave, the prebiotic beta-glucan and the mushroom extract sparassis crispa extract help with the skin’s moisture, while the probiotic lactobacillus ferment lysate betters the appearance of the skin.

The Solabiome routine starts with the Hydrating Gel Cleanser, which is a coconut-based foam product, to remove dirt, makeup, or anything else compromising your skin’s barrier. Lather the product in your hands and don’t be surprised if it feels “like a bubble bath for your face,” as one shopper said. “You get a great cleansing without stripping your skin’s moisture,” they added.

Next, spritz your skin with the Refreshing Jelly Mist, which is formulated with vitamins B5, E, and more, for soft, hydrated skin. It can also be used throughout the day, anytime you feel like you want some extra hydration for your skin.

Third, apply the Plumping Peptide Serum, which a reviewer who is a licensed esthetician said provides “deep hydration” and “soaks into the skin without feeling tacky or uncomfortable.” In addition to the synbiotic blend that all Solabiome products are formulated with, it also contains hyaluronic acid for hydration and avocado peptides to give the skin a plump look. One shopper even mixes it with their foundation for a self-made skin tint.

The final step in the Solabiome routine is the fragrance-free Nourishing Moisturizer. It also has hyaluronic acid, as well as collagen peptides.

Head over to the brand’s site to shop the new Solabiome line, along with the celebrity-approved Solawave wand.

