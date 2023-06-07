The Tiny Skincare Wand That Helps Celebrities Glow on the Red Carpet Is on Sale Just for PEOPLE Readers

When you think of a red light, you probably subconsciously think about stopping. But after seeing our exclusive deal on this celebrity-used skincare wand, there’s only one thing you’ll want to do… go shopping.

The red light in question comes from the Solawave Wand, and it’s been used on VIP clients like Pedro Pascal, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jennifer Coolidge, and more celebrities. And right now, the small T-shaped tool is exclusively on sale for PEOPLE readers for the next two days. Use the code PEOPLE30 at checkout to instantly receive 30 percent off everything sitewide — including the newly revamped wand, just-launched skincare, and more!

Since the brand launched in September 2020, the tool has made a name for itself while simultaneously being used on other bigger names in the business, like Megan Fox, Gabrielle Union, Meghann Fahy, Vanessa Hudgens, and more. Many A-listers who have had their skin prepped with the tool received treatments with the original version (which is no longer available), while others, like Chopra Jonas and Rita Ora, have been lucky enough to reap the benefits of its heir.

Solawave PEOPLE Exclusive Flash Sale Deals

Unlike other tools, the Solawave Wand doesn’t just have one solo benefit: It de-puffs your face, smoothes fine lines, gives the skin a more lifted look, and makes it glow. How exactly does it do all of these things? It combines four technologies — red light therapy, galvanic currents, facial massaging vibrations, and therapeutic warmth — to create lasting results.

It’s loved by skin experts, estheticians, and everyday users, with reviewers describing it as a “magic wand” and their “favorite.” One shopper even said, “I am 58 years old and have found that using the Solawave for just two weeks has absolutely improved my skin. I have a more even tone and texture overall.” And they added that they “would recommend [it] to anyone.”

Solawave

Buy It! Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Skincare Wand, $118.30 with code PEOPLE30 (orig. $169); solawave.co

You can grab Solawave’s newly launched Solabiome skincare line for less, too. Formulated with both prebiotics and probiotics, the four products are all usually under $40, but now even more affordable, so you can be one less expensive step closer to radiant, replenished, and lustrous skin.

Solawave

Buy It! Solawave Solabiome Hydrating Gel Cleanser, $16.80 with code PEOPLE30 (orig. $24); solawave.co

The PEOPLE Exclusive Flash Sale is a two-day event during which PEOPLE readers can scoop up tons of products from both celebrity-used and fan-favorite brands for a steal. But don’t dilly-dally, since the event ends tomorrow, Thursday, June 8 at 11:59 p.m. — pick up products from Courteney Cox’s brand Homecourt, Cariuma shoes, and more while they’re still on sale.

You can’t put a price on confidence, but glowy, radiant skin? That sure does help, especially when the tool to achieve it is majorly discounted. Keep scrolling to shop more Solawave products while they’re 30 percent off.

Solawave

Buy It! Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Skincare Wand & Activating Serum Kit, $132.30 with code PEOPLE30 (orig. $201); solawave.co

Solawave

Buy It! Solawave Renew Complex Activating Serum, $22.40 with code PEOPLE30 (orig. $32); solawave.co

Solawave

Buy It! Solawave Solabiome Nourishing Moisturizer, $25.20 with code PEOPLE30 (orig. $36); solawave.co

Solawave

Buy It! Solawave Bye Acne: 3-Minute Pimple Spot Treatment, $69.30 with code PEOPLE30 (orig. $99); solawave.co

Solawave

Buy It! Solawave Solabiome Refreshing Jelly Mist, $22.40 with code PEOPLE30 (orig. $32); solawave.co

Solawave

Buy It! Solawave Solabiome Plumping Peptide Serum, $26.60 with code PEOPLE30 (orig. $38); solawave.co

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

