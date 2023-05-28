Pedro Pascal, Priyanka Chopra, and More Have Benefited from This Glow-Inducing Skincare Wand That’s on Sale Now

Everything is 25 percent off at Solawave

By
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity.
Published on May 28, 2023 11:00 AM

Solawave sale
Skincare is a lot like life: You always want to have top-tier tools in your toolbox when you inevitably hit, er, find a bump on the face. And when it’s a celebrity-approved tool, that’s all the better. 

Did you immediately think of the small, but mighty Solawave wand? In the past year, it seems like every A-lister has been receiving Solawave treatments before heavily publicized red carpets. The glow-generating gizmo has been used to prep Pedro Pascal’s skin before the Oscars, Meghann Fahy’s skin before the SAG Awards, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ skin before the Met Gala earlier this month. 

What’s more, you can scoop up both the original and newly improved version of the wands, plus everything else on the Solawave site, for less right now. As part of its Memorial Day sale, the brand is offering 25 percent off everything through Wednesday, May 31 — just pop the code MEM25 in at checkout, and voila! 

Shop the Solawave Memorial Day Sale

Even though the original Solawave wand was loved by many — in fact, one PEOPLE Editor gave it a glowing review — the brand gave it an upgrade. Launched earlier this year, the Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Skincare Wand is the latest version to help smooth fine lines, banish puffiness, fade imperfections, and more.  

To achieve these results, it employs four major technologies: galvanic currents, red light therapy, facial massaging vibrations, and therapeutic warmth. And according to the brand, it provides both short and long term results — it certainly amplified Chopra Jonas’ glow at the Met Gala. It also comes with a matching travel case that’s easy to shove into your weekender bag, toiletry bag, or work purse for a little midday self-care.  

4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Skincare Wand

Solawave

Buy It! Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Skincare Wand, $126.75 with code MEM25 (orig. $169); solawave.co 

While the 2020 model, the Solawave 4-in-1 Skincare Wand, might be older, it isn’t any less effective. This is the same version that’s been used on Pascal, Fahy, Jennifer Coolidge, Gabrielle Union, and a variety of other famous Hollywood moms

Over 1,000 shoppers have raved about the wand in the review section: “I have noticed a huge difference in my overall complexion since using my Solawave,” one shopper said. They also noted, “My skin is brighter, tighter, and super plump — the best part is it’s a very quick and easy process that I find to be therapeutic.” 

Another customer described it as "your skin’s new best friend,” and added that they “would highly suggest [it] to anyone!” Oh, and did we mention that you can get it for a double discount right now? That’s right! The device was already marked down, but you can use the promo code on top to save even more.

4-in-1 Skincare Wand (2020 Model)

Solawave

Buy It! Solawave 4-in-1 Skincare Wand (2020 Model), $96.75 with code MEM25 (orig. $149); solawave.co 

You can also grab the Solawave Renew Complex Activating Serum, which is recommended to use with the wand or the pimple spot treatment tool, for lower-than-usual prices. Head to the brand’s website and get ready to introduce Hollywood’s little skincare friend to your routine. 

Keep scrolling to shop the Solawave Memorial Day sale before prices go back up. 

4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Skincare Wand & Activating Serum Kit

Solawave

Buy It! Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Skincare Wand & Activating Serum Kit, $141.75 with code MEM25 (orig. $201); solawave.co 

Renew Complex Activating Serum

Solawave

Buy It! Solawave Renew Complex Activating Serum, $24 with code MEM25 (orig. $32); solawave.co 

Bye Acne: 3-Minute Pimple Spot Treatment

Solawave


Buy It! Solawave Bye Acne: 3-Minute Pimple Spot Treatment, $74.25 with code MEM25 (orig. $99); solawave.co 

4-in-1 Skincare Wand & Serum Kit (2020 Model)

Solawave

Buy It! Solawave 4-in-1 Skincare Wand & Serum Kit (2020 Model), $111.75 with code MEM25 (orig. $181); solawave.co 

