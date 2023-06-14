The Skincare Wand That Gives Celebrities Luminous Skin on Red Carpets Is More Than Half-Off Right Now

Buckle up and get red light therapy-ready, because this celebrity-used skincare wand just went on sale.

Maybe it’s an early Prime Day deal, or maybe Amazon realized most people’s summer skin needed a little TLC — either way, we’re happy to say that the original Solawave wand (it recently got an upgrade!) is more than half-off at Amazon right now. To pick up the tiny tool, you’d normally have to dole out around $150, but right now, it’s only $65.

While this might still seem like an investment, the “miracle wand,” as one shopper called it, has more than just science to back up its efficacy. Celebrities get ready with the best professionals in the business. So if Pedro Pascal, Jennifer Coolidge, Meghann Fahy, and more celebrities are receiving Solawave treatments (and from the original version, too) from their makeup artists, we know it has to be worth it. Plus, one PEOPLE editor swears by it and its ability to make their skin “more radiant and taut.”

Amazon

Buy It! Solawave 4-in-1 Skincare Wand in Blue/Pink Ombre, $65 (orig. $149); amazon.com

Now that you know who is using it, let’s get into why you should use it. The benefits range, but chiefly, it fades imperfections, reduces wrinkles, plumps the skin, and even produces a luminous glow. Plus, it’s pretty easy to use, since the microcurrents, red light therapy, light vibrations, and warming technologies do most of the work for you. Just wash your face, apply a conductive serum, like this one from the brand, or your own products, and press and glide it along your skin. That’s it!

One shopper said that they started seeing results after using it for only four days. “I wish I had a before and after picture, but it worked so well the first time I used it — my eye bags haven’t really returned.” They added, “the results have been instantaneous, and I am now waking up to glowing skin daily.”

Amazon

Buy It! Solawave 4-in-1 Skincare Wand in Rose Gold, $69.99 (orig. $149); amazon.com

Another shopper explained, “I have had expensive heat/light treatments, costing $300 a treatment. I use this twice daily for five minutes and get the same results.” Another thing they “love” about the wand? It’s like a “salon on the go,” thanks to its small size that’s convenient to carry in your purse, suitcase, or work tote.

Whether you’re looking to refresh your routine or get dad a nifty Father’s day present, you should do it while it’s on sale. Head to Amazon to shop the Solawave wand for as little as $65.

Amazon

Buy It! Solawave 4-in-1 Skincare Wand in Lilac, $79.99 (orig. $129.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

