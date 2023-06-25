Solange Knowles Marks Birthday with Post Including a Sweet Jetski Moment and Dancing Video with Sister Beyoncé

Solange celebrated "all the black women who lift me up and bring me joy every day!” in a birthday post on Instagram.

By Escher Walcott
Published on June 25, 2023 08:42AM EDT
Solange Knowles Shares Birthday Post Including a Sweet Jetski Moment and Dancing Video with Sister Beyonce
Solange Knowles and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter. Photo:

Solange Knowles/Instagram

Solange and Beyoncé are closer than ever!

Solange gave a shout-out to her sister Beyoncé and “all the black women” in her life on her 37th birthday on Saturday, as she shared videos of herself with friends and family — including two that featured her dancing and riding a jetski with her superstar sibling — on Instagram.

@cancersznisforever !!! 🎂S/o all the black women who lift me up and bring me joy every day!,” Solange captioned the carousel of videos.  “All I want for my birthday is to give gratitude that God chose me to be black and woman, and to bump Yes Sirrr like 4, 5 times in a hot tub w my frennnns…🥂."

In one clip, the “Binz” singer shared a happy moment with Beyoncé as the pair rode a jetski together. The sisters wore matching black life vests as Solange sat behind her older sister. Clearly loving every minute of their time together, the famous sisters — who both wore sunglasses and huge smiles — excitedly shouted and whooped as they sped along the water.  

In a separate video from the post, Solange wore a black blazer and a pair of green drop earrings with a braided ponytail as she danced beside her sister and other friends. Beyoncé also wore a black blazer with structured shoulders, and added a plunging orange silk top and a sparkly embellished necklace. Straight hair and chic gold eyeshadow completed the "Drunk in Love" singer's look.

Solange/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/CjIj7LGOq-3/?hl=en
Solange, her sister Beyoncé and mom Tina Knowles-Lawson. Solange/Instagram

Beyoncé — who is currently on her Renaissance World Tour — wasn’t able to celebrate with Solange on her birthday, and so gave tribute to her sister in another way. Performing in Frankfurt, Germany, Beyoncé directed a stadium-filled audience to wish Solange a Happy Birthday.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Everybody, on the count of three, say ‘Happy birthday Solange,’” Beyoncé said in a video shared on Instagram, as she wore a black vinyl bodysuit with sheer gloves and tights onstage. “One…two…three…” The audience shouted the words as Beyoncé joined in with them. “I love you!” she added, as she put her hand to her chest.

Mom Tina Lawson and Dad Mathew Knowles also gave tribute to Solange on Instagram.

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful , Talented, Smart, Creative , , genius daughter!! I love you with all of my heart!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️🌹🌹🌹🌹🎂🎂🎂," Lawson wrote, while Knowles posted:

“Solange, on this special day, I wish for you to experience an abundance of love, joy, and fulfillment,” he wrote. “May your creative well never run dry, and may your journey be filled with exciting adventures, profound growth, and endless possibilities. May you continue to inspire and empower others, as you have done so remarkably!”

Related Articles
Alec Baldwin
Alec Baldwin Wishes ‘First Son’ Raf a Happy 8th Birthday: ‘I Love You’
Beyonce performs onstage during the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR
Beyoncé Reveals Sex of Couple's Baby in Epic Renaissance Tour Moment: 'God Bless You!'
Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa
Kate Hudson Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute to Fiancé Danny Fujikawa: 'My Love, My Partner, My Man!'
Beyonce Knowles, Tina Lawson
Beyoncé Shares Tribute to Her Mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson, on Mother's Day: 'Grateful for All You Do'
Beyonce performs onstage during the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR
Paul McCartney, Ariana Grande, Kelly Rowland, JAY-Z and More Watch Beyoncé Perform in London
Mathew Knowles Speaks About Daughters Beyoncé and Solange Knowles
Beyoncé's Dad Mathew Knowles Shares Adorable Childhood Pic of Singer with Sister Solange
Beyonce and Blue Ivy Dancing
Beyoncé Praises Daughter Blue Ivy After She Joins Mom on Renaissance Tour: 'I'm So Proud'
Tina Knowles 18th Annual Hammer Museum Gala
Beyoncé's Kids Attend 'The Little Mermaid' London Premiere with Grandma Tina Knowles
Blue Ivy Carter perform onstage during the Beyonce's RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR
Blue Ivy Joins Mom Beyoncé on Renaissance Tour Stage Again in London After Paris Performance
Beyonce performs onstage during the opening night of the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR
Beyoncé's Daughter Rumi, 5, Cheers on Big Sister Blue Ivy, 11, During Her Renaissance Tour Appearance
Mathew Knowles and Destiny's Child
Beyoncé's Dad Mathew Knowles Says He Would 'Love to See' Destiny's Child Reunite
Blue Ivy, 11, Joins Mom BeyoncÃ© Onstage During Renaissance World Tour Stop in Paris
Blue Ivy Carter, 11, Joins Mom Beyoncé Onstage During Renaissance World Tour Stop in Paris: Watch
Olivia Wilde Mother's Day
How Stars Celebrated Mother's Day 2023
Gigi Hadid, Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid's Friendship Timeline
Ashlee Simpson-Ross and musician Evan Ross attend NBCUniversal's Summer Press Day 2018 at The Universal Studios Backlot on May 2, 2018 in Universal City, California
Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross' Relationship Timeline
Selena Gomez and her sister
All About Selena Gomez's Sister, Gracie Elliott Teefey