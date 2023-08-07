Solange Knowles Celebrates Older Sister Beyoncé After Seeing Her in Concert: 'Forever in Awe'

Solange Knowles is celebrating Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour.

The singer, 37, shared footage of her big sister’s performance this past weekend at FedEx Field in Maryland on her Instagram Story.

“That’s myyyy sister yalllll,” Solange captioned a video of Beyoncé, 41, who looked radiant in a sparkly dress.

“Forever in awe," the A Seat at the Table artist added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Beyoncé in concert. solangeknowles/Instagram

Also on her Instagram Story, Solange posted a clip of her niece and Beyoncé’s oldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, performing on stage with her mom.

The 11-year-old is seen in the video wearing a sleek all-blue outfit and dark sunglasses while dancing along to a track.

“Address me as blue’s auntie only,” Solange captioned the clip.

Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy on stage. solangeknowles/Instagram

Along with Solange, Beyoncé's recent tour stop in Maryland saw some other high-profile guests in attendance as well, including Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.

The couple shared a photo of themselves on Instagram, with Harris, 58 — who wore a gold sequined blouse by designer LaQuan Smith — captioning the post: "Thanks for a fun date night, @Beyonce!"

Other famous stars who attended Renaissance World Tour shows recently include Oprah Winfrey, Madonna and Amy Schumer.

The Renaissance World Tour continues in North America through Oct. 1.

