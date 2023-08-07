Solange Knowles Celebrates Older Sister Beyoncé After Seeing Her in Concert: 'Forever in Awe'

The singer also raved about her niece, Blue Ivy Carter, who appeared onstage with her mother at one point during the show

By
David Chiu
David Chiu
David Chiu is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A former PEOPLE intern from 2007 to 2008, he has been writing about news and entertainment for over 10 years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 7, 2023 11:41AM EDT
Singers Solange Knowles and Beyonce attend the Balmain and Olivier Rousteing after the Met Gala Celebration
Solange Knowles and Beyoncé. Photo:

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Solange Knowles is celebrating Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour.

The singer, 37, shared footage of her big sister’s performance this past weekend at FedEx Field in Maryland on her Instagram Story.

“That’s myyyy sister yalllll,” Solange captioned a video of Beyoncé, 41, who looked radiant in a sparkly dress.

“Forever in awe," the A Seat at the Table artist added.

Beyoncé in concert.

solangeknowles/Instagram

Also on her Instagram Story, Solange posted a clip of her niece and Beyoncé’s oldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, performing on stage with her mom.

The 11-year-old is seen in the video wearing a sleek all-blue outfit and dark sunglasses while dancing along to a track.

“Address me as blue’s auntie only,” Solange captioned the clip.

Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy on stage.

solangeknowles/Instagram

Along with Solange, Beyoncé's recent tour stop in Maryland saw some other high-profile guests in attendance as well, including Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.

The couple shared a photo of themselves on Instagram, with Harris, 58 — who wore a gold sequined blouse by designer LaQuan Smith — captioning the post: "Thanks for a fun date night, @Beyonce!"

Other famous stars who attended Renaissance World Tour shows recently include Oprah Winfrey, Madonna and Amy Schumer

The Renaissance World Tour continues in North America through Oct. 1. 

