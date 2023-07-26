You Have 48 Hours Left to Score the Internet’s Favorite Body Cream on Sale

More than 22,000 shoppers have given the viral Bum Bum Cream a five-star rating

By
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer

Published on July 26, 2023 07:00PM EDT
Sol de Janeiro sale Tout
Photo:

Sol de Janeiro / People / Reese Herrington

Summer is the time to bare it all, and glowing skin will make you feel your best.

Brazilian beauty brand Sol de Janeiro is known for its hydrating, smoothing products that come in refreshing summery scents — and right now, they’re all on sale. Until Friday, Sol de Janeiro is offering 10 percent off bundles and 15 percent off everything else, but only while supplies last. Best-sellers like the Bum Bum Cream and Paradise Perfume Set are going fast, so there’s no time to waste.

Stock up on customer-loved and celebrity-used beauty buys that will have your skin glistening this summer before the Sol de Janeiro Forever Summer sale event ends in just two days.

Sol de Janeiro Sale

Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Cream, $41

Sol De Janeiro BRAZILIAN BUM BUM CREAM

Sol De Janeiro

Sol de Janeiro’s wildly popular Bum Bum Cream has racked up over 22,000 five-star ratings thanks to its smoothing and tightening formula that, despite its cheeky name, can be used anywhere on the body. Users rave about its hydrating power that doesn’t leave skin feeling “heavy or sticky,” just “soft and smooth.” Reviewers also love its “heavenly” scent, comparing the mixture of vanilla, pistachio, and salted caramel to the smell of the “Caribbean breeze.” 

Selena Gomez has used the Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Cream in multiple TikTok videos, lathering it on her legs and chest post-shower. Choose between three sizes of the best-selling body moisturizer, with the smallest going for just $9 right now.

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Glossy Nourishing Hair Oil, $29

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Glossy Nourishing Hair Oil

Sol de Janeiro

The Only Murders in the Building actress isn’t the only star to use Sol de Janeiro: Hilary Duff’s makeup artist used the brand’s body oil (which is currently sold out) to prep the actress’ skin for a revealing cover shoot. Just a few months ago, Gisele Bündchen’s hair stylist prepped her famous locks for the Met Gala with the Sol de Janeiro Nourishing Hair Oil

The oil’s plant-based formula repairs damage, deeply moisturizes, and adds a mirror-like shine. Hundreds of reviewers approve of the oil, which “adds shine… without being greasy,” according to one shopper. Those with curly hair appreciate that it absorbs well and gives their hair a slight shimmer.

Take advantage of this Sol de Janeiro sale before it ends in 48 hours. Your hair and skin will thank you this summer and beyond.

Sol de Janeiro Passport to Paradise Perfume Set, $65

Sol De Janeiro PASSPORT TO PARADISE PERFUME SET | ONLINE EXCLUSIVE

Sol De Janeiro 

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Joia Milky Leave-In Conditioner, $24

Sol De Janeiro BRAZILIAN JOIA MILKY LEAVE-IN CONDITIONERâ¯â¯â¯â¯

Sol De Janeiro

Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Body Scrub, $36

Sol De Janeiro BUM BUM BODY SCRUB

Sol De Janeiro 

Sol de Janeiro Beija Flor Elasti-Cream, $41

Beija Florâ¢ Elasti-Cream

Sol de Janiero

