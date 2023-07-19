Celebrity Parents Chef Sohla El-Waylly Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Husband Ham The chef announced that she is expecting on TikTok, where she shared a few of her pregnancy cravings By Hannah Sacks Published on July 19, 2023 01:04PM EDT Photo: Sohla El-Waylly/Instagram Sohla El-Waylly is going to be a mom! On Tuesday, the chef, 39, announced that she is expecting her first baby in a now-viral TikTok video posted to her account. "My biggest pregnancy craving has been childhood cereals," she began the video. "So I had Lucky Charms for the first time as an adult and I realized that my entire life, my sister has been picking out the marshmallows," El-Waylly hilariously shared. "I was blown away at how many marshmallows are in a bowl. I thought that you just get one marshmallow. And they are amazing." "So I decided to treat myself to my own all marshmallows," she revealed, as the camera panned to show a huge bag of Lucky Charms marshmallows. "You know, to like make up for all those years of never getting enough marshmallows. So now I have my own bag of marshmallows that no one can take away from me." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 'Top Chef' Winner Buddha Lo and Wife Rebekah Pedler Expecting Twin Babies: 'Fire One Double' El-Waylly hinted at her pregnancy earlier this month, posting a carousel of photos to her Instagram. In the first photo, El-Waylly holds up a strawberry while one of her dogs looks longingly at the fruit. In another, she holds a snack plate in front of her dog, who puts on his best pleading face. The series also included a picture of El-Waylly's baby bump, which is accentuated by a black tank top and black biker shorts as El-Waylly smiles for the camera surrounded by several bags of groceries. The chef often features husband Ham on her Instagram and hosts a cooking show for the New York Times Cooking YouTube, most recently making dinner and dessert together with tajín. In April, El-Waylly posted a photo of herself and her husband, revealing the couple's secret to a perfect date night. "My recipe for magic: Date nights in with Ham + amu's brown butter parathas, and an ice-cold @cocacola," she wrote in the caption. In the photo, El-Waylly rolls out the dough while her husband looks adoringly at her and uses a spatula to flip the bread.