Chef Sohla El-Waylly Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Husband Ham

The chef announced that she is expecting on TikTok, where she shared a few of her pregnancy cravings

By Hannah Sacks
Published on July 19, 2023 01:04PM EDT
Sohla El-Waylly pregnant
Photo:

Sohla El-Waylly/Instagram

Sohla El-Waylly is going to be a mom!

On Tuesday, the chef, 39, announced that she is expecting her first baby in a now-viral TikTok video posted to her account. "My biggest pregnancy craving has been childhood cereals," she began the video.

"So I had Lucky Charms for the first time as an adult and I realized that my entire life, my sister has been picking out the marshmallows," El-Waylly hilariously shared. "I was blown away at how many marshmallows are in a bowl. I thought that you just get one marshmallow. And they are amazing."

"So I decided to treat myself to my own all marshmallows," she revealed, as the camera panned to show a huge bag of Lucky Charms marshmallows. "You know, to like make up for all those years of never getting enough marshmallows. So now I have my own bag of marshmallows that no one can take away from me."

El-Waylly hinted at her pregnancy earlier this month, posting a carousel of photos to her Instagram. In the first photo, El-Waylly holds up a strawberry while one of her dogs looks longingly at the fruit. In another, she holds a snack plate in front of her dog, who puts on his best pleading face.

The series also included a picture of El-Waylly's baby bump, which is accentuated by a black tank top and black biker shorts as El-Waylly smiles for the camera surrounded by several bags of groceries.

The chef often features husband Ham on her Instagram and hosts a cooking show for the New York Times Cooking YouTube, most recently making dinner and dessert together with tajín.

In April, El-Waylly posted a photo of herself and her husband, revealing the couple's secret to a perfect date night. "My recipe for magic: Date nights in with Ham + amu's brown butter parathas, and an ice-cold @cocacola," she wrote in the caption.

In the photo, El-Waylly rolls out the dough while her husband looks adoringly at her and uses a spatula to flip the bread.

