Chef Sohla El-Waylly Welcomes First Baby with Husband Ham: 'Currently Out Of Office'

The chef announced the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday by sharing a sweet photo of the infant's feet

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on September 5, 2023 09:12PM EDT
Chef Sohla El-Waylly Welcomes First Baby with Husband Ham
Chef Sohla El-Waylly shares glimpse of first baby. Photo:

Sohla El-Waylly/ Instagram

Sohla El-Waylly is officially a mom!

The chef, 39, announced the arrival of her first baby in a sweet Instagram post on Tuesday that showcased a glimpse of the infant's feet resting against a hand.

"I’m currently out of office and may be slow to respond," wrote El-Waylly next to the announcement that came weeks after she first revealed she was expecting a baby with husband Ham in a TikTok video.

While no additional details about the baby's arrival were shared, many of El-Waylly's friends and followers were quick to show their support in the comment section, including Dan Levy, who wrote: "🥹❤️🥹❤️ sending love!"

Alison Roman gushed, "🥲😍😍😍😍 congratulations to you and @hamegram ❤️❤️❤️✨." Lisa Ling wrote, "OMG!!!!!! So happy for you!!!!! Massive congrats!!!"

When the former Bon Appétit food editor first announced that she was going to be a mom in July, she shared that some of her pregnancy cravings included "childhood cereals."

"So I had Lucky Charms for the first time as an adult and I realized that my entire life, my sister has been picking out the marshmallows," she explained on TikTok. "I was blown away at how many marshmallows are in a bowl. I thought that you just get one marshmallow. And they are amazing."

As she gave a view of a bag of cereal, she continued, "So I decided to treat myself to my own all marshmallows. You know, to like make up for all those years of never getting enough marshmallows. So now I have my own bag of marshmallows that no one can take away from me."

Chef Sohla El-Waylly and Husband Ham
Chef Sohla El-Waylly and Husband Ham.

Sohla El-Waylly/ Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Since announcing her pregnancy, El-Waylly has also kept busy by prepping the cookbook, Start Here, which will be released on Oct. 31. According to a synopsis, the book is expected to be an "epic guide to better eating" for "home cooks of all skill levels."

The past few months have also been celebratory for El-Waylly, who celebrated her 13th anniversary in July. Alongside a carousel of images of her and her husband, she wrote, "Lucky 13 years 🎉 (2 weeks ago, but we both forgot and celebrated belatedly @cote_nyc)."

Related Articles
Tara Lipinski Recalls Finding Out She Was Pregnant After First Time Trying Naturally: 'I Had Zero Hopes'
Tara Lipinski Recalls Finding Out She Was Pregnant After First Time Trying Naturally: 'I Had Zero Hopes'
Joe Alwyn Shares Adorable Throwback Photo of Himself as a Child
Joe Alwyn Returns to Instagram with Gallery of New Photos and Throwback Snapshots
Undated image of Miranda kerr with son flynn - celebrating 11th birthday
All About Miranda Kerr’s 3 Children (and Baby No. 4 on the Way!)
stassi schroeder holding baby
Pregnant Stassi Schroeder 'Trying to Hold This Baby In' to Avoid Missing Daughter's First Day of School
Shaina Hurley Is Pregnant
'Love Is Blind' Star Shaina Hurley and Husband Expecting First Baby: 'Our Hearts Are Full' (Exclusive)
tom brady, benjamin brady
Tom Brady Reveals Younger Son Ben Is Playing Football This Year — and Wants to 'Be Like Gronk'
Uzo Aduba shows off baby bump
Pregnant Uzo Aduba Celebrates 'Bey-Bee's' First Concert as She Shows Off Bump Before Beyoncé Show
Alec Baldwin hilaria seven children kids 09 04 23
Alec Baldwin and Wife Hilaria Share Photo from City Day with Their 7 Kids: 'Gangs of New York…'
Kevin Bacon Marks 35th Wedding Anniversary with Kyra Sedgwick
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick Celebrate 35th Wedding Anniversary: '35 Years Feels Like a Heartbeat'
Ciara Shares Peek at Her Baby Bump in Floaty Cream Top with Husband Russell Wilson
Pregnant Ciara Glows in Floaty Top with Husband Russell Wilson: 'Mama and Dada'
Kimora Lee Simmons Shares Throwback Photo With Daughter Aioki Lee Simmons
Kimora Lee Simmons Shares Hilarious Kitchen Mishap by Daughter Aoki: 'Wrong Soap'
Hoda Kotb attends the 2022 Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on April 14, 2022 in New York City
Hoda Kotb Says Her Daughter Called Her Out for Using a Sharp 'Tone of Voice'
'The Challenge' Alum Marie Roda Welcomes First Baby, Daughter Margot: 'Welcome to the World'
'The Challenge' Alum Marie Roda Welcomes First Baby, Daughter Margot: 'Welcome to the World'
Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr Is Pregnant! Model Expecting Baby No. 4 — Another Boy: 'So Excited'
Hoda Kotb and Kourtney Kardashian Barker on Monday, September 12, 2022
Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Is Home and 'Feeling Better' After Brief Hospital Visit: Source
Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Praise 'Nervous' Son Brayden on First Day of Second Grade at New School
Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Praise 'Nervous' Son Brayden on First Day of Second Grade at New School