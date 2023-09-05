Chef Sohla El-Waylly Welcomes First Baby with Husband Ham: 'Currently Out Of Office'

Sohla El-Waylly is officially a mom!

The chef, 39, announced the arrival of her first baby in a sweet Instagram post on Tuesday that showcased a glimpse of the infant's feet resting against a hand.

"I’m currently out of office and may be slow to respond," wrote El-Waylly next to the announcement that came weeks after she first revealed she was expecting a baby with husband Ham in a TikTok video.

While no additional details about the baby's arrival were shared, many of El-Waylly's friends and followers were quick to show their support in the comment section, including Dan Levy, who wrote: "🥹❤️🥹❤️ sending love!"

Alison Roman gushed, "🥲😍😍😍😍 congratulations to you and @hamegram ❤️❤️❤️✨." Lisa Ling wrote, "OMG!!!!!! So happy for you!!!!! Massive congrats!!!"

When the former Bon Appétit food editor first announced that she was going to be a mom in July, she shared that some of her pregnancy cravings included "childhood cereals."

"So I had Lucky Charms for the first time as an adult and I realized that my entire life, my sister has been picking out the marshmallows," she explained on TikTok. "I was blown away at how many marshmallows are in a bowl. I thought that you just get one marshmallow. And they are amazing."

As she gave a view of a bag of cereal, she continued, "So I decided to treat myself to my own all marshmallows. You know, to like make up for all those years of never getting enough marshmallows. So now I have my own bag of marshmallows that no one can take away from me."

Chef Sohla El-Waylly and Husband Ham. Sohla El-Waylly/ Instagram

Since announcing her pregnancy, El-Waylly has also kept busy by prepping the cookbook, Start Here, which will be released on Oct. 31. According to a synopsis, the book is expected to be an "epic guide to better eating" for "home cooks of all skill levels."

The past few months have also been celebratory for El-Waylly, who celebrated her 13th anniversary in July. Alongside a carousel of images of her and her husband, she wrote, "Lucky 13 years 🎉 (2 weeks ago, but we both forgot and celebrated belatedly @cote_nyc)."

