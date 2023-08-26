Celebrity Sofia Vergara Joined Jennifer Lopez in the Wide-Leg Jumpsuit Trend — Similar Styles Start at $36 They're one of the easiest pieces you can own By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Nicol Natale is a shopping writer at PEOPLE based in Hawai’i with more than six years’ experience in the digital and print media industry. She covers everything from the hottest celebrity fashion trends, including jeans, to the latest Roomba vacuum cleaner shoppers can’t stop buying from Amazon. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 26, 2023 01:00PM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: BACKGRID After a long week, a girl’s night is the perfect way to unwind and kick off the weekend. Last week, Sofia Vergara and a group of friends did just that at Dante Restaurant in Beverly Hills — and her cute and comfy outfit was ideal for the occasion. As she exited the restaurant, the America’s Got Talent star was seen wearing a striped, wide-leg jumpsuit. A few weeks ago, Jennifer Lopez also wore an ultra-wide leg jumpsuit, proving that the style is a must for pre-fall attire. BACKGRID Jumpsuits are one of the easiest pieces you can have in your closet — the pull-on style makes getting ready so easy. The long silhouette offers great coverage of the lower body for those unpredictable fall days, and a baggy, ultra-wide-leg provides plenty of breathing room as you walk. If you’re looking for a comfortable and stylish outfit you can wear every day, wide-leg jumpsuits are it, and we found cute options from Amazon starting at $26. Read on to shop them before fall begins. Wide-Leg Jumpsuits Inspired by Sofia Vergara Dokotoo Sleeveless Jumpsuit, $25.48 (orig. $31.85) Automet Wide-Leg Overalls, $27.69 (orig. $34.99) Angashion Puff Sleeve Wide-Leg Jumpsuit, $37.98 Ecowish Wide-Leg Split Jumpsuit, $37.98 (orig. $42.99) Ekaliy Halter Jumpsuit, $40.99 Zesica Strapless Wide-Leg Jumpsuit, $41.80 (orig. $58.99) Lainab Wide-Leg Jumpsuit, $42.99 Acelit Wide-Leg Jumpsuit, $43.98 Anrabess One Shoulder Pleated Jumpsuit, $43.99 (orig. $57.99) Wdirara Layered Ruffle Jumpsuit, $49.99 Reese Witherspoon’s Lightweight Cardigan for Traveling Looks Just Like This $29 Amazon Sweater Wdirara Layered Ruffle Jumpsuit Amazon Buy on Amazon $50 So many stars are turning to stripes in August — Meghan Markle recently wore a strapless dress with black-and-white stripes while out to dinner with Prince Harry. And Vergara’s wide-leg jumpsuit also featured the flattering pattern. You can copy the AGT judge’s look with this similar style at Amazon. The Wdirara Ruffle Jumpsuit comes in blue and white pinstripes, a wide-leg silhouette, and features a cropped hem that is ideal for transitional weather. It has ruffle sleeves that make it a great option for occasions like dinners or weddings, and the adjustable tie belt provides a flattering fit. Dokotoo Sleeveless Jumpsuit Amazon Buy on Amazon $32 $26 If you loved Lopez’s red hot jumpsuit while grabbing lunch in Los Angeles, then you’ll definitely want to add the similar-looking Dokotoo Sleeveless Jumpsuit to your closet. The jumpsuit has a wide-leg silhouette that’s extra breezy, and it has adjustable spaghetti straps for breathability up top. The jumpsuit has two pockets, is machine-washable, and comes in 43 colors, including red, green, pink, and yellow. One Amazon shopper said they bought it in six colors: “I absolutely love the fit and softness,” they wrote in a review. Zesica Strapless Wide-Leg Jumpsuit Amazon Buy on Amazon $59 $42 You can even combine the two trends with this strapless wide-leg jumpsuit available at Amazon. Without sleeves, strapless styles allow your arms and chest to breathe, which makes those warmer fall days more bearable. The jumpsuit offers a relaxed silhouette with plenty of breathing room for your legs, a cinched waist with an adjustable tie belt, and two functional pockets at the sides. The machine-washable jumpsuit comes in 18 colors and is double discounted thanks to a coupon on top of the sale price. From everyday errands and traveling to weddings and events, jumpsuits are an easy way to look stylish without compromising comfort. Shop more wide-leg jumpsuits inspired by Veragara and Lopez below. Anrabess One-Shoulder Pleated Jumpsuit Amazon Buy on Amazon $58 $44 Lainab Wide-Leg Jumpsuit Amazon Buy on Amazon $43 Acelit Wide-Leg Jumpsuit Amazon Buy on Amazon $44 Automet Wide-Leg Overalls Amazon Buy on Amazon $35 $28 Angashion Puff Sleeve Wide-Leg Jumpsuit Amazon Buy on Amazon $38 Ekaliy Halter Jumpsuit Amazon Buy on Amazon $41 Ecowish Wide-Leg Split Jumpsuit Amazon Buy on Amazon $43 $38