Sofia Vergara Joined Jennifer Lopez in the Wide-Leg Jumpsuit Trend — Similar Styles Start at $36

After a long week, a girl’s night is the perfect way to unwind and kick off the weekend. Last week, Sofia Vergara and a group of friends did just that at Dante Restaurant in Beverly Hills — and her cute and comfy outfit was ideal for the occasion.

As she exited the restaurant, the America’s Got Talent star was seen wearing a striped, wide-leg jumpsuit. A few weeks ago, Jennifer Lopez also wore an ultra-wide leg jumpsuit, proving that the style is a must for pre-fall attire.

Jumpsuits are one of the easiest pieces you can have in your closet — the pull-on style makes getting ready so easy. The long silhouette offers great coverage of the lower body for those unpredictable fall days, and a baggy, ultra-wide-leg provides plenty of breathing room as you walk.

If you’re looking for a comfortable and stylish outfit you can wear every day, wide-leg jumpsuits are it, and we found cute options from Amazon starting at $26. Read on to shop them before fall begins.

Wide-Leg Jumpsuits Inspired by Sofia Vergara

Wdirara Layered Ruffle Jumpsuit

So many stars are turning to stripes in August — Meghan Markle recently wore a strapless dress with black-and-white stripes while out to dinner with Prince Harry. And Vergara’s wide-leg jumpsuit also featured the flattering pattern. You can copy the AGT judge’s look with this similar style at Amazon.

The Wdirara Ruffle Jumpsuit comes in blue and white pinstripes, a wide-leg silhouette, and features a cropped hem that is ideal for transitional weather. It has ruffle sleeves that make it a great option for occasions like dinners or weddings, and the adjustable tie belt provides a flattering fit.

Dokotoo Sleeveless Jumpsuit

If you loved Lopez’s red hot jumpsuit while grabbing lunch in Los Angeles, then you’ll definitely want to add the similar-looking Dokotoo Sleeveless Jumpsuit to your closet. The jumpsuit has a wide-leg silhouette that’s extra breezy, and it has adjustable spaghetti straps for breathability up top.

The jumpsuit has two pockets, is machine-washable, and comes in 43 colors, including red, green, pink, and yellow. One Amazon shopper said they bought it in six colors: “I absolutely love the fit and softness,” they wrote in a review.

Zesica Strapless Wide-Leg Jumpsuit

You can even combine the two trends with this strapless wide-leg jumpsuit available at Amazon. Without sleeves, strapless styles allow your arms and chest to breathe, which makes those warmer fall days more bearable. The jumpsuit offers a relaxed silhouette with plenty of breathing room for your legs, a cinched waist with an adjustable tie belt, and two functional pockets at the sides. The machine-washable jumpsuit comes in 18 colors and is double discounted thanks to a coupon on top of the sale price.

From everyday errands and traveling to weddings and events, jumpsuits are an easy way to look stylish without compromising comfort. Shop more wide-leg jumpsuits inspired by Veragara and Lopez below.

Anrabess One-Shoulder Pleated Jumpsuit

Lainab Wide-Leg Jumpsuit

Acelit Wide-Leg Jumpsuit

Automet Wide-Leg Overalls

Angashion Puff Sleeve Wide-Leg Jumpsuit

Ekaliy Halter Jumpsuit

Ecowish Wide-Leg Split Jumpsuit

