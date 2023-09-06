Sofía Vergara Went Shopping in the Flattering Jean Style Jennifer Lopez and Katie Holmes Love to Pull Out for Fall

Jeans are apparently the new sweatpants — especially when they’re as breezy as the ones Sofía Vergara wore while shopping this week.

On Sunday, the America’s Got Talent star got some last-minute Labor Day shopping done in Los Angeles, and she wore one of Hollywood’s favorite denim styles for fall: wide-leg jeans. She completed her light-wash jeans look with a printed blazer and top, a black clutch, and metallic heels.

EXCLUSIVE* - Despite recent changes in her love life, Sofia Vergara continues to shine with her signature gorgeous smile

LESE / BACKGRID

Wide-leg jeans have made a comeback in recent years, with other celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Katie Holmes, and more tapping the trend when the weather starts to cool off. Because they have a looser flared hem, the jeans can feel more breathable, making them a top choice for between-season dressing.

If you’re looking for a comfy and flattering pair of jeans you can dress up or down, read on for wide-leg jeans inspired by Vergara’s recent look.

Wide-Leg Jeans Inspired by Sofía Vergara

Hdlte Wide-Leg Baggy Jeans

Amazon HDLTE Wide Leg Jeans Light Blue

Amazon

If you loved the loose fit of Vergara’s wide-leg jeans, consider this Amazon lookalike, which looks so similar to the ones the star recently wore. The Hdlte Wide-Leg Baggy Jeans come in a relaxed silhouette that gives off a casual vibe. They also have a high waist that is comfortable and supportive and have five pockets. The jeans are machine-washable, come in seven shades of blue and two shades of black, and are on sale for 50 percent off right now thanks to double discounts.

Hudson Splendid High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

Gilt Hudson Jeans High-Rise Wide Leg Jean

Gilt

It’s still pretty warm outside, so you may be looking for a pair of transitional jeans, and these Splendid Wide-Leg Jeans are a great option. The jeans have a cropped wide-leg shape that sits higher up on the ankles, which lets your legs breathe and shows off your white sneakers or booties. They are also designed with a slight fade, making them easy to wear for day or night.

Spanx Seamed Front Wide-Leg Jeans

Spanx Seamed Front Wide Leg Jeans, Vintage Indigo

Spanx

Spanx is well known for its button-free jeans, which makes wearing denim much more comfortable. And with a wide leg and baggy silhouette, these best-selling jeans provide a roomy fit you’ll have no problem living in. They are made with Spanx’s soft stretch denim and have hidden shaping. You can get them in three lengths (regular, petite, tall) and they come in sizes XS through 3X. 

It’s clear that wide-leg jeans are a trend that’s here to stay this fall. If you’re looking to upgrade your old pair of denim, read on for more of our favorite pairs from Amazon, Nordstrom, Gap, Everlane, and Madewell.

LookbookStore Wide-Leg Jeans

Amazon LookbookStore Baggy Wide Leg Jeans

Amazon

Edikted Raelynn Wide-Leg Jeans

Nordstrom Edikted Raelynn Wide Leg Jeans

Nordstrom

Hdlte Wide-Leg Jeans

Amazon HDLTE Wide Leg Jeans Light Wash

Amazon

NYDJ Teresa Wide-Leg Jeans

Nordstrom NYDJ Teresa Wide Leg Jeans

Nordstrom

Gap Wide-Leg Jeans with Washwell

GAP High Rise Stride Wide-Leg Jeans with Washwell

GAP

Everlane The Mariner Jeans

Everlane The Mariner Jean

Everlane

Madewell x Molly Dickson Baggy Wide-Leg Jeans

Madewell x Molly Dickson Low-Rise Baggy Wide-Leg Jeans

Madewell

