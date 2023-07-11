Sofia Vergara Shows Some Skin in a White Lace One-Piece Swimsuit for Her Birthday

The actress — who turned 51 on Monday — modeled the suit on a boat and at dinner while on vacation in Italy

By Escher Walcott
Published on July 11, 2023 01:50PM EDT
Sofia Vergara Wears Her Bright White Birthday Swimsuit 2 Ways
Photo:

Sofia Vergara/Instagram

Sofia Vergara is a vision in white on her birthday!

The Modern Family actress modeled a bright white swimsuit in not one, but two stylish ways as she celebrated her 51st birthday in Italy on Monday.

“What a bday day!!!🥳🥳🇮🇹🇮🇹,” Vergara captioned as she posted snaps of herself sunbathing on a boat on Instagram. She wore a white one-shoulder swimsuit with lace panels across the chest and midriff, flashing some skin.

Sofia Vergara Wears Her Bright White Birthday Swimsuit 2 Ways

Sofia Vergara/Instagram

In the first photo, Vergara took a selfie as she captured cliffs and the Mediterranean sea in the background. The 51-year-old was age-defying with a fresh face and sported her signature deep nude lip, while her hair hung loosely. 

Vergara accessorized her swimsuit with a gold chain-link necklace and embellished bangles, along with a pair of blue aviator sunglasses. The actress was seen in the following photos posing on a boat in front of more cliffs in her swimsuit as she took her sunglasses off.

An outfit change was made in the last photos shared, as Vergara added a pair of high-rise white wide leg pants over her swimsuit, in a full monochrome look. 

Sofia Vergara Wears Her Bright White Birthday Swimsuit 2 Ways

Sofia Vergara/Instagram

The America's Got Talent judge was pictured in her outfit continuing her birthday celebrations with a couple of friends as they dined — al fresco-style! — under a pergola at a restaurant.

A final photo saw Vergara giving fans a full-length view of her white birthday ensemble as she posed by the balcony of the restaurant with her pals. 

On Monday, Vergara shared a stunning makeup-free selfie to commemorate her birthday.

“Waking up here on my 51st birthday,” the actress captioned, translated from Spanish. “Still with health, dreams, energy, (my knees already hurt) but with a lot of joy to live!”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Vergara’s fellow AGT judges Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel commented on her birthday post, with Klum, 50, writing, “I love you Sofia ❤️I am so lucky to have you in my life,” and Mandel, 67, ever the comedian, commenting, “Happy birthday. @heidiklum is so lucky to have you in her life.”

Vergara’s son, Manolo, whom she shares with ex-husband Joe Gonzalez, also celebrated his mom on her special day.

On his Instagram Story, he shared a throwback photo of the actress holding him as a child while he was dressed as a rodeo clown, which he captioned, “Happy Birthday ma!!!!! Te quiero mucho.”

Related Articles
Dua Lipa Barbie Premiere
Every Last Piece of Dua Lipa's 'Barbie' Premiere Look Was Inspired by Her Mermaid Character — Even Her Manicure!
Kim Kardashian Goes Full Princess in an Over-the-Top Ball Gown for Dolce & Gabbana Show in Italy
Kim Kardashian Goes Full Princess in an Over-the-Top Gown for Dolce & Gabbana Show — and Gushes Over Fran Drescher!
EXCLUSIVE* - Melanie Griffith shows off her new tattoo with the names: Alexander, Stella, Dakota and Jessie written in a creative way
Melanie Griffith Swaps Antonio Banderas Tattoo for Ink Bearing Names of Her 4 Kids
Lizzo Debuts Green âGlow N the Darkâ Hair for Netherlands Show
Lizzo Debuts Green 'Glow N the Dark Hair' for Netherlands Show — and Channels the Grinch!
Gabrielle Union/Instagram
Gabrielle Union Slams Trolls Who Think She’s Too Old for Thong Swimwear: 'Might Just Wear a Bikini in the Casket'
SKIMS Jenny McCarthy & Carmen Electra Swim Campaign
Carmen Electra and Jenny McCarthy on Stripping Down to Their SKIMS Swimwear in Their 50s: 'Still Here!' (Exclusive)
Camila Cabello in greece
Camila Cabello Turns Up the Heat with Fiery Bikini Pic in Greece
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello, Bubbles the dog
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Celebrate Their Tiny Senior Dog's 10th Birthday
Christina Hall 40 Birthday
Christina Hall's Husband Josh Bought Her ‘Dream Car,’ a $240K Bentley, for Her Birthday: ’Not Bad’ (Exclusive)
SofiÂ­a Vergara Jokes 'My Knees Already Hurt' as She Fetes Her 51st Birthday with a Sexy Swimsuit Snap in Italy
Sofía Vergara Jokes 'My Knees Already Hurt' as She Fetes Her 51st Birthday with a Sexy Swimsuit Snap in Italy
Margot Robbie attends the World Premiere of "Barbie"
Margot Robbie Sparkled in Nearly 380 Carats of Diamonds at the ‘Barbie' Premiere: See Her Bling!
Kim Kardashian puts on a stunning display on the first night of Dolce & Gabbana's Alta Moda festivities in Puglia, Italy
Kim Kardashian Nails Gothic Chic at Dolce & Gabbana's Alta Moda Festivities in Italy
Offset and Cardi B attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala; Kulture is 5
Cardi B and Offset Celebrate Daughter Kulture's 5th Birthday: 'My Baby Girl Is 5'
Dua Lipa Shows Off All Pink Outfit
Dua Lipa Shows Off All Pink Outfit: 'Come on Barbie, Let's Go Party'
Kylie Jenner Serves Poolside Sexiness In Sizzling Strapless Bikini
Kylie Jenner Serves Poolside Sexiness in Sizzling Strapless Bikini - See The Photos!
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek Pinault Celebrates Instagram Milestone with Bikini Workout Video