Sofia Vergara Shows Some Skin in a White Lace One-Piece Swimsuit for Her Birthday

Sofia Vergara is a vision in white on her birthday!



The Modern Family actress modeled a bright white swimsuit in not one, but two stylish ways as she celebrated her 51st birthday in Italy on Monday.

“What a bday day!!!🥳🥳🇮🇹🇮🇹,” Vergara captioned as she posted snaps of herself sunbathing on a boat on Instagram. She wore a white one-shoulder swimsuit with lace panels across the chest and midriff, flashing some skin.

Sofia Vergara/Instagram

In the first photo, Vergara took a selfie as she captured cliffs and the Mediterranean sea in the background. The 51-year-old was age-defying with a fresh face and sported her signature deep nude lip, while her hair hung loosely.

Vergara accessorized her swimsuit with a gold chain-link necklace and embellished bangles, along with a pair of blue aviator sunglasses. The actress was seen in the following photos posing on a boat in front of more cliffs in her swimsuit as she took her sunglasses off.

An outfit change was made in the last photos shared, as Vergara added a pair of high-rise white wide leg pants over her swimsuit, in a full monochrome look.

Sofia Vergara/Instagram

The America's Got Talent judge was pictured in her outfit continuing her birthday celebrations with a couple of friends as they dined — al fresco-style! — under a pergola at a restaurant.

A final photo saw Vergara giving fans a full-length view of her white birthday ensemble as she posed by the balcony of the restaurant with her pals.

On Monday, Vergara shared a stunning makeup-free selfie to commemorate her birthday.

“Waking up here on my 51st birthday,” the actress captioned, translated from Spanish. “Still with health, dreams, energy, (my knees already hurt) but with a lot of joy to live!”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Vergara’s fellow AGT judges Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel commented on her birthday post, with Klum, 50, writing, “I love you Sofia ❤️I am so lucky to have you in my life,” and Mandel, 67, ever the comedian, commenting, “Happy birthday. @heidiklum is so lucky to have you in her life.”

Vergara’s son, Manolo, whom she shares with ex-husband Joe Gonzalez, also celebrated his mom on her special day.

On his Instagram Story, he shared a throwback photo of the actress holding him as a child while he was dressed as a rodeo clown, which he captioned, “Happy Birthday ma!!!!! Te quiero mucho.”

