Sofia Vergara Wears Cheeky One-Piece Thong Swimsuit in Italy amid Joe Manganiello Divorce News

Vergara shared the swim pics from her trip to Italy to celebrate her birthday

By
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias Author Bio Headshot
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. She is a rising senior majoring in Journalism at Pepperdine, where she is the editor-in-chief of the school's magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 18, 2023 11:30AM EDT
Sofia Vergara vacation bathing suit pics
Photo:

sofiavergara/Instagram

Is Italy always this hot or is Sofia Vergara just bringing the heat?

The Modern Family alum has been traveling the European hotspot this month to celebrate her 51st birthday. On Monday, the actress posted a carousel of images on a lush patio wearing a blue and black leopard-print thong one-piece — showing off her tiny waist and giving a cheeky look at her backside. 

“Last days of vacay! Even when u r so hot I love u Ravello!!!😁😁,” she captioned the photos to her 30 million Instagram followers.

With her long brown hair falling just above her hips, Vergara attempted to cool down as she hydrated under the Italian sun.

Sofia Vergara vacation bathing suit pics

sofiavergara/Instagram

She made another post that same day — a video of her holding a water bottle in one hand and a glass in the other, climbing on lounge chairs as she laughs.

She captioned it: “nos vamos a morir del calor pero contentas!!!☀️☀️,” which translates from Spanish to “we are going to die from the heat but we’re happy.” 

“92 degrees in Ravello!!” she added and tagged her friend, who has seemingly been along for all the adventures.

Vergara's post comes the same day as the announcement that she and husband of seven years Joe Manganiello are separating. “We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the couple shared in a statement to Page Six. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Amid the news, Vergara's Modern Family costar Julie Bowen commented on the actress' sexy swimsuit pics, writing, "This is what single and 🔥 looks like!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

On July 10, the America’s Got Talent judge celebrated her actual birthday with a meal under lemon trees at Capri’s famous Ristorante da Paolino. In one clip posted on Instagram, she is seen enjoying her sparkling cake as the staff serenades her for her birthday. 

During the same dinner, the actress made sure to snap a photo with more friends. She shared the shot on Instagram along with the caption: “So lucky to have my best friends in my favorite restaurant in my favorite island!!!❤️❤️🇮🇹🇮🇹 I love u”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In addition to her birthday festivities, Vergara did some sightseeing along the Amalfia coast and enjoyed some delicious Italian wine and cuisine while dining with her friend at Villa Cimbrone in Ravello. 

“When life gives u lemons u come to Italy to squeeze them😚❤️☀️🇮🇹 @villacimbrone #paradise,” she captioned a series of images on Instagram. 

Related Articles
Sofia Vergara Italy Vacation Pics
Sofia Vergara Celebrates 51st Birthday in Italy with a Friend Amid Split from Husband Joe Manganiello
Joe M & Sofia Vergara
Sofía Vergara Reflected on What to Do 'When Life Gives You Lemons' Days Before Divorce News from Joe Manganiello
SofiÂ­a Vergara Jokes 'My Knees Already Hurt' as She Fetes Her 51st Birthday with a Sexy Swimsuit Snap in Italy
Sofía Vergara Jokes 'My Knees Already Hurt' as She Fetes Her 51st Birthday with a Sexy Swimsuit Snap in Italy
Sofia Vergara Wears Her Bright White Birthday Swimsuit 2 Ways
Sofia Vergara Shows Some Skin in a White Lace One-Piece Swimsuit for Her Birthday
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Joe Manganiello Gushed About 'Trust' He Had with Sofía Vergara 3 Years Before Divorce News: 'You Don't Let Go of It'
Joe M & Sofia Vergara
Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello Have Been 'Growing Apart for Some Time' and Had 'Different' Focuses in Life: Source
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello 2023 'Vanity Fair' Oscars After-Party
Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello Are Divorcing After 7 Years of Marriage
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello, Bubbles the dog
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Celebrate Their Tiny Senior Dog's 10th Birthday
Gabrielle Union/Instagram
Gabrielle Union Slams Trolls Who Think She’s Too Old for Thong Swimwear: 'Might Just Wear a Bikini in the Casket'
Sofia Vergara showing off her bum in her latest post to promote her skincare line
Sofia Vergara Shows Off Her Toned Backside with a Very Cheeky Selfie in a Thong Bikini
Sofia Vergara (L) and Manolo Gonzalez-Ripoll Vergara attend the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California
All About Sofía Vergara's Son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara
Candy Spelling and Magic Johnson in Capri
Candy Spelling Runs into Pal Magic Johnson on Vacation in Italy: ‘So Much Fun’
Magic Johnson Vacations with Jordan, Samuel L, etc in Italy
Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan and Samuel L. Jackson Enjoy 'Spectacular' European Vacation on Super Yacht
Demi Moore Poses with Pup and Jumps in Bright Bikini for Fourth of July: âDonât Forget Your SPFâ
Demi Moore Poses with Pup and Jumps in Bright Bikini for Fourth of July: ‘Don’t Forget Your SPF’
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello home for sale
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Relist Beverly Hills Mansion for $18 Million — See Inside!
Heidi Klum bikini boat
Heidi Klum Flaunts Her Curves in a Skimpy Thong Bikini on Romantic Getaway with Husband Tom Kaulitz