Sofia Vergara Wears Cheeky One-Piece Thong Swimsuit in Italy amid Joe Manganiello Divorce News

Is Italy always this hot or is Sofia Vergara just bringing the heat?

The Modern Family alum has been traveling the European hotspot this month to celebrate her 51st birthday. On Monday, the actress posted a carousel of images on a lush patio wearing a blue and black leopard-print thong one-piece — showing off her tiny waist and giving a cheeky look at her backside.



“Last days of vacay! Even when u r so hot I love u Ravello!!!😁😁,” she captioned the photos to her 30 million Instagram followers.

With her long brown hair falling just above her hips, Vergara attempted to cool down as she hydrated under the Italian sun.

sofiavergara/Instagram

She made another post that same day — a video of her holding a water bottle in one hand and a glass in the other, climbing on lounge chairs as she laughs.

She captioned it: “nos vamos a morir del calor pero contentas!!!☀️☀️,” which translates from Spanish to “we are going to die from the heat but we’re happy.”

“92 degrees in Ravello!!” she added and tagged her friend, who has seemingly been along for all the adventures.

Vergara's post comes the same day as the announcement that she and husband of seven years Joe Manganiello are separating. “We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the couple shared in a statement to Page Six. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Amid the news, Vergara's Modern Family costar Julie Bowen commented on the actress' sexy swimsuit pics, writing, "This is what single and 🔥 looks like!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

On July 10, the America’s Got Talent judge celebrated her actual birthday with a meal under lemon trees at Capri’s famous Ristorante da Paolino. In one clip posted on Instagram, she is seen enjoying her sparkling cake as the staff serenades her for her birthday.

During the same dinner, the actress made sure to snap a photo with more friends. She shared the shot on Instagram along with the caption: “So lucky to have my best friends in my favorite restaurant in my favorite island!!!❤️❤️🇮🇹🇮🇹 I love u”

In addition to her birthday festivities, Vergara did some sightseeing along the Amalfia coast and enjoyed some delicious Italian wine and cuisine while dining with her friend at Villa Cimbrone in Ravello.

“When life gives u lemons u come to Italy to squeeze them😚❤️☀️🇮🇹 @villacimbrone #paradise,” she captioned a series of images on Instagram.

