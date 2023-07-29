Sofía Vergara Travels to Florida Post-Split to Promote New Beauty Line

The actress shared on Instagram Saturday that she is traveling to Tampa to promote Toty on the Home Shopping Network

Published on July 29, 2023 04:54PM EDT
Sofia Vergara
Sofía Vergara will appear on HSN to promote her beauty line Toty. Photo:

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Anastasia Beverly Hills

Sofía Vergara is heading to the Home Shopping Network.

The Modern Family alum, 51, shared in a selfie captured on a plane Saturday that she is traveling to Tampa, Florida, to promote her new beauty brand Toty on the network.

“Tampa here we go! HSN,” she wrote on her Instagram Story alongside an airplane sticker, tagging her beauty brand’s account.

Sofia Vergara
Sofía Vergara shares an airplane selfie on her way to Florida.

Sofia Vergara/Instagram

The Colombian actress also posted about her HSN appearance on her Instagram feed.

In one photo, Vergara could be seen posing with one of her products while wearing a yellow dress in the sun. 

The next slide read, “Join Sofia Vergara on HSN on July 31st. Tune in on HSN & at HSN.com,” with the Toty and HSN logos at the bottom.

“Join me as I share my beauty secret @toty on HSN 😘, “ Vergara captioned the post.

News of the America’s Got Talent judge’s HSN appearance comes after sources confirmed to PEOPLE on July 18 that Vergara and her husband Joe Manganiello are divorcing following seven years of marriage.

The former couple also addressed the news in a statement shared with Page Six, noting that it was a "difficult decision."

"As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives," they said.

2023 SofÃÂ­a Vergara, Joe Manganiello arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara are divorcing after seven years of marriage.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Earlier this week, a source told PEOPLE that Vergara "is doing excellent" after the Magic Mike actor, 46, filed for divorce following the announcement of their split.

"She is sad that her marriage didn’t work out, but she feels very fortunate anyway," the source said. "She has a great life that she loves. She is staying at her house for now. Joe is living elsewhere."

The insider added that "there is no drama" between the former couple.

