Sofía Vergara Travels to Florida Post-Split to Promote New Beauty Line

Sofía Vergara is heading to the Home Shopping Network.

The Modern Family alum, 51, shared in a selfie captured on a plane Saturday that she is traveling to Tampa, Florida, to promote her new beauty brand Toty on the network.

“Tampa here we go! HSN,” she wrote on her Instagram Story alongside an airplane sticker, tagging her beauty brand’s account.

Sofía Vergara shares an airplane selfie on her way to Florida. Sofia Vergara/Instagram

The Colombian actress also posted about her HSN appearance on her Instagram feed.

In one photo, Vergara could be seen posing with one of her products while wearing a yellow dress in the sun.

The next slide read, “Join Sofia Vergara on HSN on July 31st. Tune in on HSN & at HSN.com,” with the Toty and HSN logos at the bottom.

“Join me as I share my beauty secret @toty on HSN 😘, “ Vergara captioned the post.

News of the America’s Got Talent judge’s HSN appearance comes after sources confirmed to PEOPLE on July 18 that Vergara and her husband Joe Manganiello are divorcing following seven years of marriage.

The former couple also addressed the news in a statement shared with Page Six, noting that it was a "difficult decision."

"As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives," they said.



Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara are divorcing after seven years of marriage. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Earlier this week, a source told PEOPLE that Vergara "is doing excellent" after the Magic Mike actor, 46, filed for divorce following the announcement of their split.



"She is sad that her marriage didn’t work out, but she feels very fortunate anyway," the source said. "She has a great life that she loves. She is staying at her house for now. Joe is living elsewhere."

The insider added that "there is no drama" between the former couple.

