Sofia Vergara Shows Off Her Toned Backside with a Very Cheeky Selfie in a Thong Bikini

Sofia Vergara is ready for the summer!

The Modern Family actress, 50, showed how she’s faring in the scorching sun by sharing a sultry bikini shot lounging by the pool with her toned bum on display.

In a selfie posted to Instagram on Monday, Vergara posed in a black thong bikini, which showed off her curves, while touting a piece of her new suncare brand Toty. She left her hair down in simple waves and went make-up free as she kicked her feet up while lounging on a pool chair.

She captioned the post “Lo mio es el verano!😍😍☀️☀️,” which translates to “My thing is summer.”

This isn’t the first time the Colombian actress has shown off her toned figure in summer-ready bikini shots (or a little black swimsuit). In December, she shared a series of photos on Instagram in a black two-piece from a holiday vacation celebrating husband Joe Manganiello's 46th birthday.

She accessorized the look with a gold chain bracelet featuring clover charms and her long brown hair loosely tousled around her shoulders. She kept her makeup simple with black lined eyes and a pink lip.

"Playa brisa y mar🐟🐟🐚🐚y ❤️," she wrote alongside the Instagram post, which also showed a shot of Manganiello waving hello. (It translates to breach, breeze and sea.)

She also shared some snaps in two cleavage-baring swimsuits while on the trips: a blue and white Dolce & Gabbana one-piece with black glasses and an all-white one-piece.

Sofia Vergara shows off a black bikini while on vacation. Sofia Vergara/Instagram

In 2020, Vergara’s trainer shared her secrets for a toned physique and how to get her butt in shape for the summer months with PEOPLE.

“We work out at least five times a week for 50 minutes to an hour, depending on her schedule,” her trainer Jennifer Yates, founder of Studio Metamorphosis, told PEOPLE. “She’s dedicated!”

Yates specializes in the high-intensity low-impact Lagree Method, which she describes as “bodybuilding morphed into Pilates.” Vergara is a fan of the workouts and even has the Megaformer machine in her home gym.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“She loves working the butt,” Yates said. “We do a lot of squats and deadlifts and a lunges [on the machine], and we do a lot of things off the machine as well.”

She added, “Recently we’ve been combining some of the heavier weights for the lower body because she’s trying to put a little more mass on, so we’ve been doing a lot of work with kettle bells. She’s really strong!”

