Sofía Vergara All Smiles in First Public Outing After Announcing Divorce from Joe Manganiello

Sofía Vergara has stepped out in the U.S. for the first time since announcing her divorce from Joe Manganiello.

Vergara smiled as she walked by photographers in West Hollywood on Monday while looking casual in sweatpants and a t-shirt. She gave a thumbs up after being asked, "How is the single life treating you?" She was notably no longer wearing her wedding ring in the wake of the split.

On July 18, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Vergara, 51, and Manganiello, 46, are divorcing after seven years of marriage. The former couple also addressed the news in a statement shared with Page Six, noting that it was a "difficult decision."

"As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives," they concluded.

Two days after the split announcement, Manganiello filed for divorce and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the couple's split, according to divorce documents obtained by PEOPLE. He listed the date of separation as July 2.

The pair had a prenuptial agreement in place prior to his divorce filing. Their shared assets and debts are expected to be divided based on the “the terms of the parties' Prenuptial Agreement" and the spousal support will be determined by the prenup. According to his filing, the True Blood alum has separate property including “miscellaneous jewelry and other personal effects” and earnings from before, during and after the marriage.



A source previously told PEOPLE that the pair differed "immensely in style and what they like to do, although during the marriage, each tried to put the other’s interests ahead of their own to make it work." Prior to their breakup, a source also noted that they had their "ups and downs for a long time," though they "always put on a good front publicly."



Before confirming their split, the Modern Family actress was spotted celebrating her 51st birthday with friends in Italy. She was not wearing her wedding ring on her finger, nor was Manganiello present for the occasion. However, the Magic Mike actor still shared a birthday tribute for Vergara on Instagram.

"¡¡¡Feliz Cumpleaños Sofía!!!" he wrote alongside a photo of the pair at one of Vergara's past birthday celebrations.

After news of their split broke, Vergara shared a swimsuit Instagram photo from the getaway. Her former Modern Family costar Julie Bowen quipped in the comments: "This is what single and 🔥 looks like!!!"

Vergara also showed off two beautiful floral arrangements she received from friends in the wake of the split on her Instagram Story last week.

Vergara and Manganiello began dating in 2014. After announcing their engagement later that year, they tied the knot in Palm Beach, Florida, in November 2015.

And while the twosome never welcome kids of their own, the America's Got Talent judge previously welcomed son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara during a previous relationship.

Vergara and Manganiello had often been considered one of Hollywood's modern-day power couples. They could often be spotted heating up a red carpet together or gushing about one another on social media. However, a source noted that in the lead-up to their separation, Vergara and Manganiello had been going through "ups and downs for a long time." But the longtime pair had "always put on a good front publicly."

"They'd be fighting or bickering, but then plaster on smiles when others were looking," the source added.